Lionel Messi’s favourite goal: How the Barcelona icon's shock header sunk Man Utd in the Champions League final
Considering the sheer number of goals Lionel Messi has scored in his career, picking a favourite is a futile exercise for most football fans. The Argentine sensation has left spectators, opponents and team-mates alike in awe with his dazzling strikes at every stage of his career.
Some goals stand out for their importance, such as his second in Argentina’s World Cup final victory over France in 2022. Others are remembered for their artistry: the solo run through Getafe that echoed Diego Maradona’s iconic goal against England; the time he treated the Real Madrid squad like training cones in the 2011 semi-final; or the magnificent opener against Athletic Club in the 2015 Copa del Rey final, when Messi escaped three defenders near the touchline and beat another before lashing into the net.
Among the abundant contenders for Messi’s greatest, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has one clear favourite: his header against Manchester United in the 2009 Champions League final.
"I’ve scored many goals that might have been even more beautiful and valuable - also because of their importance," Messi said in 2025, "but the header in the Champions League final against Manchester United has always been my favourite."
At 1.7m tall, the man nicknamed La Pulga (the Flea) has never been a prolific scorer of headers; before the European title decider in Rome he had only netted two in senior football. Yet, the goal produced one of the most memorable images of his career. In fact, there are three famous angles of the 21-year-old leaping high into the air to meet the ball as United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar stays rooted to the ground in astonishment. A few yards from Messi stands the towering Rio Ferdinand powerless to prevent the inevitable.
Messi’s finishing touch to Xavi’s cross in the 70th minute doubled Barca’s lead against the Red Devils and sealed the Champions League title, completing a treble in coach Pep Guardiola’s debut season.
For the 21-year-old forward, it was a defining moment in the year that established him as one of the world’s best players and suggested he could become the greatest of all time.
The background
After becoming the youngest to ever represent and score for Barcelona at the age of 17 during the 2004-05 campaign, Messi enjoyed a steady rise to stardom. Learning from the likes of Samuel Eto’o, Ronaldinho, Xavi and Deco, he was eased into the team by coach Frank Rijkaard, playing a small role as the Blaugrana won two La Liga titles and the Champions League in his first two seasons.
It was under Pep Guardiola, stepping up from Barcelona B to replace Rijkaard in 2008, that Messi blossomed into a true world beater. The fledgling manager immediately handed the prodigy a starring role, even going so far as to offload World Cup winner Ronaldinho for the Argentine’s benefit in one of his first acts. The decision paid dividends as Messi netted a whopping 38 goals in 51 matches in all competitions to become the team’s top scorer ahead of Eto’o and Thierry Henry.
The Camp Nou side cruised to the Spanish title, but the Champions League was the true test for Guardiola’s exciting playing style and the game-changing ability of the South American gem.
A run of five goals in four group matches and another against Lyon in the last-16 was impressive enough, but Messi’s biggest headline-grabbing performance came in the quarter-final. He tore Bayern Munich apart in the first leg with two goals and an assist in the first 40 minutes of the 4-0 win. It was he who unselfishly squared it to Andres Iniesta for the winner in the contentious semi-final second leg against Guus Hiddink’s Chelsea, setting up the title decider against United.
The clash of the titans in Rome saw Guardiola’s thrilling team take on Sir Alex Ferguson’s reigning European champions. And it put Messi up against Cristiano Ronaldo months after the Portuguese star had beaten him to the Ballon d’Or, taking the early advantage in their burgeoning rivalry.
The game
With legendary manager Ferguson at the helm of a team consisting of Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, Nemanja Vidic, Ferdinand, Patrice Evra and Van der Sar, United had a wealth of defensive and attacking talent.
For their Catalan opponents, it had initially been seen as a transition year. Six of the starting XI from the 2006 final win against Arsenal had left, while the presence of Messi, Sergio Busquets, Gerrard Pique and Pedro injected youth into Guardiola’s new-look team.
As the reigning champions who knocked Barca out last season, many gave Ferguson’s team the upper hand, but the astonishing 6-2 win against Real Madrid three weeks before showed just how devastating Messi and Co. had become.
The Premier League champions had the better start, though Ronaldo’s shots from distance didn’t cause too much trouble for Victor Valdes. In the 10th minute, Eto’o turned the tide, latching on to Iniesta’s pass and easily dispatching of Vidic before smashing in the opener.
From then on, Barca were in the ascendancy and Messi soon started causing trouble with a long-range effort, smart positioning and a promising run that drew a foul outside the box.
Barca were running them ragged but Henry, Eto’o and Messi simply couldn’t find the clinical touch, and with United upping their game a bit in the middle of the second half, the Blaugrana faithful were getting nervous.
Messi defies gravity
Then, in the 70th minute, Patrice Evra’s disastrous clearance was brought down by Xavi midway up United’s half. It remains a mystery as to why both Evra and Ronaldo completely ignored Xavi as he strolled up the right flank with his head up and lashed the ball into the middle of the box.
It was not an easy header. Messi had to leap high and simultaneously arch backwards in mid-air to meet the curling cross and direct it towards goal, out of reach of the lanky Van der Sar.
"In that moment I imagined the goal, I could see it coming," he told Four Four Two in 2017. "It was such an important goal in every sense. For me, for the team. For the way the final was turning in our favour. It was hard to imagine that I was going to score with my head with Ferdinand in front of me. But then from where I was standing, I didn't have a marker, and the pass was perfect so I could score."
Ferdinand has tried on a few occasions to explain why he made no attempt to cover Messi, despite knowing he was lingering in the box between the Englishman and Vidic.
"I lost sleep over that many, many times," he said to BT Sport 14 years later. “I bet that Xavi couldn’t get the ball over my head from that distance and that’s why I’m glad not a betting man. Against lesser players you can gamble but if you bet against class you get punished.”
He explained further in a BBC documentary in 2024: “In the Premier League against some players, or even the Champions League against some players, no disrespect, I'd gamble on their lack of ability to be able to get the ball past me. I've done that in the Champions League final and the problem was the person on the ball was Xavi. You've got to know the players you're dealing with, and then he put it on a six-pence for Messi, who scored an outrageous header. He hasn't scored many of them in his career, but he's done it in the big moment, and that separates the good from the great.”
Messi & Co. haunt United again!
With United trailing 2-0 and only 20 minutes remaining, a comeback was certainly beyond them, and Barcelona went on to claim the third Champions League title in the club’s history.
"There are several games when the team played in such a way that it was almost impossible for the opponents to do any damage to us," Messi told The Sun in 2016. "And it almost always happened in big matches. The final of the Champions League in Rome was one of those games when the team played the perfect match."
It was just the beginning, though. Now fully unleashed in Guardiola’s famous tiki-taka style, Messi helped fire Barca to three more trophies in that calendar year, culminating in the Club World Cup in December. Inevitably, Messi ran away with the Ballon d’Or vote for the first of four consecutive triumphs.
"We played against him before and we'd locked him down," Ferdinand said of the improvement he noticed following his previous clash with Messi. "But this was a different Messi. This was Messi with more freedom to run around and be central.
"Whereas before he was really stuck wide, so you could pin him down a bit. Still great, but when he was allowed that freedom to be able to move and pop up anywhere and surprise you, like unplayable, like ridiculous, and he was actually better at Wembley [in 2011].
"I remember standing on the pitch with [Paul Scholes] and watching them go and lift the trophy and just going: 'We just need to get off there [the pitch] because they just took our soul.'
"Messi was the main ingredient, he was the player that I was meant to be able to get up against, he just played away from you and then all sudden he would turn up, bang, he's there. Just a wonderful footballer."
Two years after the Rome showdown, Barcelona and United met in another Champions League final, both as winners of their respective divisions once again. This time, though, Messi, Xavi and Iniesta dominated at Wembley Stadium from beginning to end, taking the lead before Rooney’s controversial equaliser.
The Argentine was even more prominent this time and delivered another beauty to restore Barca’s lead with a shot from outside the box before David Villa made it 3-1.
"I am not ashamed to admit that in the games against Barcelona I spent a lot of the time just hoping he would take up positions as far away from me as possible," Paul Scholes later said. “Elusive is the word that immediately springs to mind when I think about Messi’s style of play."
And the rest is history
In 2012, the Guardiola era came to an end after a semi-final defeat to Chelsea in Europe and the loss of their La Liga title to Real Madrid. Messi, however, just kept getting better. That year he broke Bayern Munich great Gerd Muller’s record for most goals in a single season, finding the net a stunning 91 times.
Barca continued to build the team around the diminutive attacker. Neymar and Luis Suarez soon arrived to complement him and another Champions League title (Messi’s fourth) followed under Luis Enrique. Meanwhile, the domestic success kept coming. After Guardiola’s departure, Messi won five more La Liga crowns and as many Copas del Rey.
Messi’s relationship with Barcelona ended because of the club’s disastrous financial situation, leading to his free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021. While his time in the French capital was underwhelming, he landed his seventh Ballon d’Or playing alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.
At the age of 35, he finally captured the one title that had been lorded over him as the one hurdle left to reach the status of the greatest of all time. Messi scored twice in the final as the Albiceleste went on to beat France in the World Cup final on penalties, with La Pulga being named the tournament’s best player. Four years later, he came back to claim the individual prize once again, but this time Spain proved their undoing in the final.
"There is one thing I was lucky in my career, I had Lionel Messi for three years on my team," Guardiola said years later. "He is a genius who understands the game like no one else."
The most decorated player in football history, Messi has broken countless individual and team records over the course of his career. In both beauty and importance, though, that moment against Manchester United will always go down as one of the most special.