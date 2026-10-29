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NWSL GFX 1-1GOAL

The ‘Rodman Rule,’ Michelle Cooper’s cleats and more ways to get paid: What the NWSL’s settlement with its players means

The league and its players’ union resolved six grievances, expanding access to top contracts, protecting most existing footwear deals and creating more opportunities to negotiate bonuses.

Celia Balf

  • Trinity Rodman’s contract saga helped reshape how the NWSL pays its biggest stars. Now, the rule that helped keep the USWNT forward in the league is changing again.

    The NWSL and its Players Association (NWSLPA) have settled six grievances, including disputes over the so-called “Rodman Rule,” a rejected contract offer for the Washington Spirit forward and a footwear policy that led to Kansas City Current star Michelle Cooper being fined.

    The league introduced the High Impact Player (HIP) rule in December 2025, initially allowing teams to spend up to $1 million above the salary cap on players who met certain performance or marketing criteria. That additional amount is set to rise to $1.257 million in 2027.

    Washington used the rule to re-sign Rodman in January to a deal worth more than $2 million annually in total compensation, keeping her in the NWSL amid interest from Europe.

    Before that, though, the league had rejected an earlier Spirit offer worth more than $1 million a year. The NWSL said the backloaded deal would circumvent the salary cap, while the NWSLPA argued the decision violated the collective bargaining agreement and filed a grievance. The union also challenged the HIP rule itself.

    Now, as part of the settlement, the rule’s performance and marketing criteria will be removed in 2027, although players must still meet a salary threshold to qualify.

    So what else has been resolved, and what do the changes mean for players and clubs? GOAL breaks it down.

  • A win for players as ‘Rodman Rule’ eligibility expands

    NWSL Challenge Cup

    The NWSLPA and NWSL resolved six grievances on Oct. 23, 2026.

    The settlement marks a win for the NWSLPA, which challenged the league over what it described as unilateral decisions and enforcement of provisions in the collective bargaining agreement.

    “Players have earned a seat at the bargaining table, and our Union will enforce it,” NWSLPA executive director Meghann Burke said in a statement.

    One of the biggest changes involves the HIP rule. Beginning in 2027, players will no longer have to meet the previous performance or marketing criteria to qualify.

    A designated player’s salary-cap charge must be at least 12 percent of the league’s base salary cap. With the 2027 base cap set at $4.4 million, that amounts to a minimum cap charge of $528,000.

    The settlement also resolves the grievance over the league’s rejection of Rodman’s original offer. Going forward, the NWSL must provide the union with written notice and an explanation within 72 hours whenever it rejects a player’s contract.

    The league retains the ability to reject deals it believes circumvent the salary cap, while the union can challenge those decisions.

  • Michelle Cooper’s footwear fight ends in a win for players

    Michelle Cooper

    Kansas City Current forward Michelle Cooper was fined for displaying the New Balance logo on her cleats. Those fines have since been withdrawn as part of the settlement.

    Michelle Cooper made it clear she wasn’t going to hide her New Balance cleats. Now, she won’t have to.

    In June, the NWSL introduced a footwear policy that required players to cover the logos of brands that hadn’t signed an agreement with the league or face fines. Nike, Adidas and Puma were among the approved brands when the policy took effect.

    Under the program, non-Nike brands also needed individual sponsorship deals with players worth at least $5,000. The fee paid separately to the league was reported to be around $100,000, though the NWSL said the amount varies depending on how many players a brand sponsors.

    Among those caught in the dispute was Cooper, who had a pre-existing endorsement deal with New Balance. The Kansas City Current forward continued to wear her cleats with the logo visible despite receiving multiple fines - and even turned one of the notices into a social media plug.

    “Sooooo shop New Balance (we can have matching cleats),” she wrote.

    The NWSLPA filed a grievance over the policy’s enforcement, arguing that it conflicted with the collective bargaining agreement and players’ existing endorsement deals.

    Under the settlement, previously issued fines will be withdrawn, and most eligible pre-existing endorsement deals will be honored. New Balance has also since joined the league’s approved footwear program.

    That means Cooper can keep rocking her New Balances without worrying about a fine.

  • More transparency and more ways for players to earn

    Tori Huster

    NWSLPA Deputy Executive Director Tori Huster said the settlement protects rights that matter to players’ careers and livelihoods.

    Beyond the changes to the HIP rule and footwear policy, the settlement gives the NWSLPA a clearer view of the league’s finances and expands the types of bonuses players can negotiate.

    The league’s salary cap is already tied in part to revenue from media and sponsorship deals. The settlement gives the union more information to verify whether the additional money added to each team’s cap is being calculated correctly.

    By June 15 each year, the NWSL must provide the union with records supporting its revenue calculations. By Oct. 1, the league must project the following season’s revenue-sharing amount after discussing those figures with the union.

    If the actual revenue-sharing amount exceeds the projection, the team salary cap must be adjusted that same year to reflect the difference. The union and its auditors can also request additional documentation if the records provided are insufficient.

    The agreement also gives players and clubs more options when negotiating performance-based bonuses. Those can include bonuses for reaching club appearance and minutes-played milestones, making consecutive starts and meeting goals-against-average benchmarks for goalkeepers. Players can also negotiate salary increases tied to individual honors and awards.

    Players can negotiate bonuses related to senior USWNT matches without prior league approval. Separate performance and appearance bonuses can also be negotiated for official Concacaf and FIFA tournaments.

    The settlement also protects existing housing and automobile benefits for qualifying players for the duration of their current contracts.

    “Behind each of these grievances are rights that matter to Players’ careers and livelihoods,” NWSLPA deputy executive director Tori Huster said in a statement.