CINCINNATI - On his second-to-last day as U.S. Men's National Team Manager, Mauricio Pochettino reflected on the two-plus years that brought him to this moment. He'll coach the U.S. on Tuesday for a CONCACAF Nations League match against Haiti and, once the final whistle blows, it's over. He'll go from the stadium in Cincinnati straight to a private jet sent to take him to Manchester. Once there, his new life begins.

And so life will go on, both for the coach and the program he's leaving behind. The leaving is bittersweet, he's said multiple times this week. Watching on from afar will be hard given how much of himself he's thrown into American soccer. And yet, as he stares down the end of his time in American soccer, Pochettino stressed at the USMNT's Cincinnati hotel that it was all worth it. If anyone were to ask him, that's likely what he would say: it was worth it.

More specifically, though, if he were asked by Pep Guardiola, BJ Callaghan, Roberto Martinez or any of the other countless names linked with being his successor, what would he tell them? Well, the job is complicated, but the answer is simple.

"Take it," he said matter-of-factly. "If someone asked, take it. Like Pep? Take it. Everything is going in the right direction."

All week long, Pochettino has deflected questions about his legacy. He's arrogant, he joked, but not arrogant enough to think about those things in real time. Yet, on Monday, he did reflect a little bit. If he wants his time in American soccer to be remembered as one thing, he wants it to be remembered as a beginning. His decision to join Manchester United ultimately meant he wouldn't be around for the end, but the truth is that he may not have been anyway. His two-year tenure, he hopes, has set a foundation and, like everyone else watching, he's eager to now see what can be built upon it as he watches from afar.

"The thing is that it's a process of little by little," he said. "You cannot change today or tomorrow. All that we have made in these last two years, I think it's the beginning of it. If we have that continuity, it is the beginning of new soccer in the USA. It can be that, of course. I can say that I am very optimistic."

So, after two years on the job, why is he so optimistic? And, just as crucially, what type of advice would he give to whoever comes next?