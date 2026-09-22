How Pep Guardiola lifted Man City from also-rans to Champions League winners
For years, winning the Champions League seemed to be an unachievable dream for Manchester City. After Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Mansour took over the club in 2008, European success became a defining ambition for the then mid-table Premier League side. The Manchester club soon began to dominate domestically thanks to a combination of big spending and smart manoeuvres in the transfer market. As their status in the Champions League grew, though, they suffered a series of frustrating eliminations and agonising near-misses in their hunt for Europe’s top prize.
After Pep Guardiola’s side lost the final to Chelsea in 2021 and surrendered a dramatic semi-final lead against Real Madrid the following season, doubts grew over whether City could win the competition before the legendary coach’s tenure ended.
Guardiola and his world-class stars powered through, however, and reached the final again in 2023. Thanks to a fine strike from midfielder Rodri, City sealed a 1-0 win against Italian giants Inter in Turkey.
Finally, the dream became reality.
Man City’s European struggles
Before the 2008 takeover that helped reshape English football, City’s only continental success was in the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1970, with Francis Lee's first-half penalty sealing a 2-1 victory over Polish side Gornik Zabrze in the final. While they reached the semi-finals the following year, the club became a non-entity in the grand stage until they reached the Champions League in 2011.
Although City established themselves as the dominant force in England thanks to their lavish spending following the takeover, the recruitment strategy proved too scattered to propel the team to European greatness.
The signings of Sergio Aguero, David Silva, Yaya Toure and Vincent Kompany created the foundations of a team that lifted City to the next level, but not far enough. While Roberto Mancini guided them to a first top-flight title since 1968, he paid the price for consecutive European group stage exits. City intensified their recruitment, bringing in the creative brilliance of Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling’s deadly pace, but the semi-finals in 2016 were as far as they made it in three years under Manuel Pellegrini.
Once Guardiola arrived that summer, the club spent at an unprecedented rate to back his vision, adding the likes of Bernardo Silva, Ederson, Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte and Riyad Mahrez. With Aguero still scoring for fun, De Bruyne pulling the strings with his incisive passes and Toure roaming the midfield, City had incredible potential. Nevertheless, they crashed out of the Champions League in the last-16 on away-goals after a 6-6 aggregate draw with Monaco in a trophyless first season under the coach.
While City then broke English records on their way to back-to-back league titles, their continental woes continued as Liverpool, Tottenham and Lyon all knocked them out at the quarter-final stage.
"It’s a different year, same stuff," De Bruyne said after the Lyon loss in 2020, while Guardiola warned: "One day we will break this gap."
Close but no cigar
They broke through the barrier the following season. A domestic powerhouse again, City outclassed Borussia Dortmund to set up a semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain. After a valiant comeback win in the French capital, Mahrez's double sealed a 4-1 aggregate win to set up a final battle against Chelsea, who had just beaten Real Madrid.
“People believe it's easy to arrive in the final of the Champions League,” Guardiola said. “Getting to the final now makes sense of what we have done in the past four or five years. Every day these guys have been consistent and this is remarkable.”
The final was played in front of a limited crowd in Porto due to Covid-19 restrictions. The first half was even with both teams showing promise, but Chelsea found the breakthrough before half-time. Kai Havertz ran on to a fine through pass from Mason Mount and skipped past goalkeeper Ederson before knocking it into the net.
City were the brighter team after the restart and stepped up the pressure as the half wore on but were unable to find a way beyond Edouard Mendy. Once again, City were left heartbroken as Thomas Tuchel’s team celebrated their European success.
The revolutionary manager faced much criticism for his team’s failure amid accusations he made too many tactical adjustments. Aguero, Rodri and Fernandinho were left out of the starting XI as Gundogan moved back to a deep midfield role and Sterling partnered Mahrez in attack.
Gundogan, the team’s top scorer, could not act as a threat against Chelsea while he struggled to protect the defence as Mount picked out passes through the middle.
"He has always had Rodri or Fernandinho in there but he changed it. We know tactically he tinkers, he might have seen a weakness in there but Thomas Tuchel nullified any threat,” ex-England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand said.
"We saw Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling played really wide, they've not really done that this season and maybe that is something City did wrong."
Guardiola defended the tinkering, saying: "I decided the decision, to have quality players. Gundogan played many years in this position. To have speed, to find the small players, the quality, the brilliant players, inside, in the middle and between the lines. This was the decision."
Back to the drawing board
That defeat gave the Etihad Stadium club much to ponder, but the collapse at the Bernabeu a year later had many believing they simply lacked the DNA needed to get over the line.
Paired with Real Madrid in the last four, City were spectacular in the home leg. De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus had them 2-0 up in the first 11 minutes and Phil Foden restored the two-goal cushion after Karim Benzema pulled a goal back. Vinicius Junior struck shortly afterwards, but Bernardo Silva was on hand to secure a 4-3 lead.
In the Spanish capital, City refused to give the hosts a sniff at goal and when Mahrez found the net with just over 15 minutes left the game looked done. After close efforts from Jack Grealish were denied towards the end, Madrid got their first shot on target in the 90th minute when Benzema teed up Rodrygo to fire past Ederson. A minute later, Rodrygo's header made it 5-5 and he almost stole a last-gasp winner, but his effort was saved. Five minutes into extra time, Ruben Dias fouled Benzema in the box and the Frenchman completed the comeback.
City were out, and Madrid went on to beat Liverpool in the final.
"I have had defeats in the Champions League, I had tough defeats at Barcelona when we could not reach the final,” Guardiola said. "But it is tough for us, I cannot deny that. We were so close to the Champions League final."
He added: "This will have a positive impact on the Real Madrid players, but I don't know about us really. We didn't suffer much until they scored, but we didn't play our best."
Guardiola for the 2022-23 campaign looking to turn the trauma of Madrid and Porto into an opportunity to switch things up. He re-engineered City’s tactical set-up, aiming to turn his team into a more efficient machine.
Among the key changes was the arrival of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. The Norwegian had been dismantling defensive lines across the continent ever since his breakthrough with Red Bull Salzburg in 2019. Across his spells in Austria and Germany he scored an incredible 23 goals in just 19 games. Although fans were desperate to see what he would accomplish under Guardiola, the coach’s previous reluctance to use an out-and-out goalscorer saw many label the deal a bit of a gamble.
The second drastic change surrounded John Stones. A sound ball-playing centre-back, Guardiola explored his flexibility that season by having him move into full-back on occasion and midfield alongside Rodri when City had the ball.
The tinkering worked.
Haaland was an instant phenomenon, breaking records on his way to 36 goals in 35 Premier League matches. Stones’ impact in his new roles worked wonders, too, particularly in the second half of the season.
The result was an unbeaten, terrifyingly dominant run to the Champions League final in which City won eight and drew five. They cruised through the group stage with two games to spare before going full steam ahead in the knockout-stages. They obliterated RB Leipzig 8-1 on aggregate, eased past Bayern Munich 4-1, and got revenge in the semi-finals: a 4-0 masterclass against Real Madrid in the second leg in Manchester sealed a 5-1 aggregate win.
They arrived in Turkey having scored 31 goals and conceded just five. As Premier League and FA Cup winners, the Treble was in sight.
Realising the dream
First, Haaland and Co. would have to dismantle Simone Inzaghi’s Inter. Although the Italians beat Barcelona in the group stage and edged past Porto, Benfica and AC Milan on the way to the final, they had shown some defensive lapses.
City put out a solid attacking team and pinned Inter into their own half, with Stones playing a key role in their dominance as part of the double pivot. The Nerazzurri didn't give away too many chances, however, with Andre Onana denying a few first-half efforts.
The breakthrough came midway through the second half when Bernardo made it all the way down to the byline and cut back. The ball bounced back to the edge of the box where Rodri came charging in to side-foot into the net.
The man Guardiola who dropped to the bench in an ill-fated tactical tweak two years ago had just coolly scored the winning goal of the Champions League final in a stellar performance.
Finally, City were European champions. They became the 10th team to win a domestic and European Treble – just the second from England.
"It was written in the stars. It belongs to us," Guardiola said.
Rodri told BT Sport: "It's emotional. A dream come true. All these guys around here waited I don't know how many years. They deserve it, we deserve it. The last years we were so close. I just want to thank everyone. It wasn't easy.”
In August 2026 as he left the club to join Barcelona, the midfielder told City’s website: “To be part of the first Champions League and [be] the guy to score in that final, it is a privilege. It was a dream that we were pursuing all these years.
“The idea of the club was to go in that direction to be the best club in the world. To complete this story with the way we did it and of course with the goal and [show] that we could stand up for difficult situations like the previous one we lost, it was just incredible.”
End of an era
It took 15 years and vast sums of money, but City were finally where they had always dreamed of being – at the pinnacle of world football. With competitive monsters like Guardiola, Haaland, Rodri and Bernardo Silva in their ranks they weren’t going to rest on their laurels. City wanted to ensure they remained among Europe’s elite clubs.
“I think after a couple of days, when this settles a bit, this feeling of winning this trophy, I think I want to do it again,” Haaland added. “I know myself enough to know this is how I will think. We have to defend what we achieved this season. That’s how it works and in a month or two months everything is forgotten and we have to start attacking again.
“That’s life.”
They continued winning. After beating Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup, they travelled to Saudi Arabia to claim the Club World Cup crown.
City went on to further enhance their Premier League dominance, too, and while Madrid knocked them out of Europe again the following season, a massive hurdle had been cleared.
“People say I have to win trebles every season. I am a good manager, but no. I like this competition for the fact we won it, it is part of history, and the players will be remembered for the rest of their lives,” Guardiola said.
His final two seasons in charge were rough. City finished third and second in the league, respectively, and went out of the Champions League early, though the legendary coach bowed out after delivering the FA and Carabao Cups.
The drop-off only highlights how important the 2023 triumph was for his legacy and the club. Before Istanbul, City’s domestic success was overshadowed by their inability to deliver in Europe. Securing the Treble changed their reputation permanently, proving they could handle traditional giants like Barcelona and Real Madrid.
A new era has begun with Enzo Maresca at the helm, while Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Stones have all left. Haaland has a new supporting cast, but City’s ambition is clear: win back the domestic crown and regain the magic of the night Rodri made City’s dream a reality.