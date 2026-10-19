Broken Bruno Fernandes must be taken out of the firing line for Man Utd to kickstart their season

Bruno Fernandes' current plight at Manchester United brings to mind the iconic "you either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain" line uttered by Harvey Dent in The Dark Knight. During Christopher Nolan's hit 2008 Batman movie, Gotham City's idealistic district attorney predicts his own downfall, ultimately losing his morality due to life's hardships and corruption within the police force.

Dent's transformation into vengeful killer Two-Face is meant to hammer home the point that dying, or moving on to new pastures, at the height of one's goodness is the only way to lock in an unblemished legacy. The pitfalls of trying to cling on beyond that point while in the public eye are portrayed as unavoidable.

After six years of carrying the hopes of United fans on his back, it would appear that Fernandes has missed his ideal jumping off point at Old Trafford. The Portugal international has been the best player at the club ever since his January 2020 move from Sporting CP, and was the best in the entire Premier League last term - a fact cemented by his PFA Player of the Year triumph.

United wouldn't have finished third without Fernandes' record-breaking haul of 21 assists and relentless work-rate as captain. He was the driving force behind their improvement under Michael Carrick, which laid the foundations for a potential title tilt in 2026-27.

But here we are, just seven games into the new season, and the Red Devils find themselves back at square one. The INEOS ownership regime failed to properly back Carrick in the summer transfer window, which has inevitably led the team to struggle with the significant increase in fixtures that Champions League football brings.

With only seven points on the board from seven games, United look more like relegation fodder than title contenders. Fernandes, meanwhile, is quickly becoming the villain because his influence in the final third has almost completely dried up. Worse still, his body language paints the picture of a man at the end of his tether.

It's reached the point where Fernandes' presence is doing more harm than good, and if Carrick doesn't take him out of the firing line, the beleaguered manager will not only bring more pressure onto himself, but United's season will soon be completely unsalvageable.