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Americans Abroad 1-1GOAL

Americans Abroad: Christian Pulisic celebrates new AC Milan deal with derby goal as Folarin Balogun gets back on scoresheet

Christian Pulisic marked his new AC Milan deal with a derby goal, while Folarin Balogun and Ricardo Pepi got back on the scoresheet. Cole Campbell scored a stunner, too.

Ryan Tolmich

  • Derby wins, injury returns and a whole bunch of goals - it was a wildly successful weekend for many of the U.S. men's national team's top stars in Europe.

    Christian Pulisic was the headliner, as he so often is, as he scored in AC Milan's win over rivals Inter. He wasn’t the only American on the scoresheet, though. Rising stars Sebastian Berhalter, Jack McGlynn and Cole Campbell also found the net, with Campbell scoring the prettiest goal of the weekend by far.

    Meanwhile, Ricardo Pepi got a goal of his own, too, completing a comeback after six weeks out with an injury. After missing out on the USMNT's most recent camp, Pepi announced his return with a finish, ensuring he picked up right where he always seems to leave off: on the scoresheet.

    Folarin Balogun did the same, too. He also hasn't played much, largely due to his situation at Monaco. Might that change with Sunday's goal against Paris FC? If so, the USMNT will be better for it.

    GOAL takes a look at the performances from Americans Abroad this weekend...

  • San Siro is home for Pulisic - and Milan is red

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    Buzzi

    The USMNT star scored a massive goal in one of the sport's biggest rivalries.

    On Sunday, Pulisic took to Instagram for a new post. The first half of his caption read "Milan is red." He made sure of that on Saturday by scoring the opening goal of a season-defining 3-1 win over rivals Inter Milan.

    The second part of that caption read "Milan is my home," and the club will be happy that remains so after his performance in that derby win.

    Fresh off signing a new contract that will keep him with AC Milan through 2031, Pulisic scored just four minutes into Saturday's derby. It wasn't a typical goal from him; instead, it was a perfectly placed header from a player more known for his ability with the ball at his feet. Pulisic's goal set the tone, and Milan never looked back. Because of that, they earned all three points.

    Those points are crucial. Not only does it spoil Inter's unbeaten start, but it also vaults Milan back into contention. They're still chasing from fifth place, but the Scudetto race feels wide open. Milan are once again a part of it. They'll need Pulisic for it to stay that way, but Saturday was a reminder that he remains a man for the big moments.

  • Balogun gets his goal

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    PRESSE SPORTS

    Folarin Balogun got back on the scoresheet in Monaco’s 3-1 loss to Paris FC after a difficult stretch following his failed move to Everton.

    It's been a rough few months for Balogun. After seeing his transfer to Everton fall apart at the last minute, nothing has gone right for the USMNT forward. That is, until Sunday, when he finally scored a long-awaited goal.

    Balogun scored a consolation goal in Monaco's 3-1 loss to Paris FC, but it won't feel like a consolation for the striker. He had hardly featured since his transfer saga, playing just 71 minutes entering Sunday's match. He was given 45 minutes against Paris FC and made the most of it, showcasing why Everton were ready to pay big bucks in the first place.

    A goal doesn't fix everything, but it sure helps. Will it lead to more playing time for Monaco? Or could he land somewhere that can use him in January? That's the aim. It’s been a frustrating few months, but Sunday’s goal was a reminder of what Balogun can do when he gets an opportunity.

  • McGlynn and Berhalter shine in Championship

    Stoke City v Preston North End - Sky Bet Championship 2026/27
    Getty Images Sport

    Jack McGlynn and Sebastian Berhalter each scored and assisted over the weekend, continuing their strong starts to life in the Championship.

    It was a heck of a weekend for American midfielders in the Championship.

    Jack McGlynn was back on the scoresheet for Stoke City, as he scored the insurance goal in a 2-0 win over Preston North End. In addition to the goal, he also assisted Ben Wilmot's opener, sealing Man of the Match honors in the win. The former Houston Dynamo midfielder, who continues to thrive as a right-winger with Stoke, now has three goals and two assists in 616 Championship minutes this season.

    He wasn't the only American newcomer on the scoresheet this weekend in the Championship, though. Sebastian Berhalter had a goal and an assist as well in Middlesbrough's 3-0 beatdown of Charlton Athletic. The former Vancouver Whitecaps star was a machine in the win, leading the match in chances generated with six. With his contributions, Berhalter, too, has three goals and two assists in the Championship.

    Both young midfielders moved to Europe this summer, and both have adapted seamlessly. Berhalter and Boro lead the league right now, while McGlynn and Stoke are right in that promotion race as well. If they keep playing at this level, both won't be in England's second division for long.

  • Pepi returns with goal and assist

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    ANP

    Ricardo Pepi scored and assisted in his return from injury as PSV cruised to a 7-0 win over Willem II.

    Pepi is back. His return was worthy of celebration, of course, and PSV ensured there would be plenty of celebrating.

    PSV crushed Willem II in the Eredivisie on Saturday, running away 7-0 winners at home in a real goal-difference booster. Pepi, of course, did his part, scoring and assisting off the bench despite playing just 30 minutes. Fellow American Sergino Dest played his part, too, with an assist of his own.

    This was all about Pepi, though. Before Saturday's return, he had been out of action with an injury since Sept. 20. He hadn't scored since Sept. 5. Injuries have, generally, been the only thing capable of slowing Pepi down. Still, every time he returns, he seems to do so with an eagerness to make up for lost time.

    We'll see how he does that this time around, and both PSV and the USMNT will be glad to see that he's back and back on the scoresheet, too.

  • Campbell scores stunner for Elversberg

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    Eibner

    The young American winger fired home an incredible volley

    Cole Campbell's hot start with Elversberg got him into the USMNT picture. Goals like the one he scored this weekend will keep him there.

    The young winger scored a stunner on Friday to put the finishing touches on a 4-1 win over Mainz. On the receiving end of a ball in the box, Campbell flicked it into the air before scissoring a powerful volley into the back of the net. It was perfect technique from a player more so known for his athleticism out wide.

    The goal is Campbell's second of the season and first since Aug. 29. It came with Elversberg in something of a skid, too. The club had been struggling in the Bundesliga before being dumped out of the DFB-Pokal midweek by Darmstadt. Even so, Elversberg are seventh in the Bundesliga and making a real push for a European spot, which is certainly surprising from a newly promoted team.

    Both Campbell and Elversberg will have growing pains this season, to be sure, but this weekend was an obvious high for player and club, headlined by a fantastic finish.

  • Moments you might have missed

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    Focus Images

    Adams and Bournemouth kept rolling while Robinson and Fulham got a much-needed point.

    + Tyler Adams and Bournemouth kept their recent streak rolling with a 2-0 win over Leeds. Brenden Aaronson came off the bench in the defeat.

    + Struggles continued for Crystal Palace with a 2-0 loss to Tottenham. Chris Richards played all 90 for Palace, who went down to 10 men 13 minutes in.

    + Antonee Robinson and Fulham have had a tough start to the season, but a point from a 1-1 draw at Aston Villa will help build momentum.

    + Gio Reyna played 66 minutes in a 5-1 blowout of Auxerre.

    + Tanner Tessmann put in a strong shift for Lyon, playing all 90 minutes in a 2-0 win over Angers.

    + Malik Tillman played 15 minutes, but the game was already out of hand as Bayer Leverkusen lost, 4-2, to Stuttgart.

    + Venezia midfielder Gianluca Busio played 55 minutes in a 1-0 loss to Como.

    + Joe Scally couldn’t add another goal to his tally as Borussia Monchengladbach settled for a scoreless draw against Santiago Castañeda and Paderborn.

    + Alex Freeman played 10 minutes off the bench in Villarreal's 1-0 loss to Espanyol.

    + Diego Kochen made four saves to help lead Lyngby to a 2-1 win over Randers.

    + Bryan Reynolds played the second half of Rennes' 4-2 loss to Nice.

    + George Campbell and West Brom enjoyed their visit to West Ham with a 3-1 win.

    + Weston McKennie started and played a half for Juventus in their 2-0 win before reportedly coming off with an adductor injury.