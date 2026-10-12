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Americans Abroad 1-1GOAL

Americans Abroad: Alex Freeman shows out against Real Madrid while Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah and Milan have difficult day

GOAL breaks down a weekend of action headlined by some of the bigger names in the USMNT player pool.

Ryan Tolmich

  • The international break is over, which means club soccer is back at the forefront. From a U.S. Men's National Team perspective, the focus was spread out, with eyes on both players who were just in camp and players looking for a national team return in the next one.

    From strong performances against the world's very best teams to some real struggles from teams unable to really get their season going, there were considerable highs and lows. Alex Freeman was an obvious high, for example, although even his standout performance against Real Madrid didn't avoid one low moment, adding some perspective.

    Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah, too, had a mixed sort of day. Johnny Cardoso, on the other hand, had a big one, starring in an Atletico Madrid win while making something of a statement in this first post-international break weekend.

    So without further ado, GOAL takes a look at the big takeaways from Americans Abroad...

  • Pulisic, Musah and Milan settle for draw

    US Sassuolo v AC Milan - Serie A 2026/27
    Getty Images Sport

    It wasn't best day for the two Americans at Milan.

    Christian Pulisic wasn't in the USMNT camp. Yunus Musah was. Both were on the field for Milan as they started against Sassuolo, and both left the field together in the 78th minute with the score tied at one apiece.

    In the end, it finished that way, as Milan took a point from a game away from home. It wasn't pretty, but it likely was fair, and it also continued Milan's unbeaten start to the Serie A season.

    Pulisic's performance was average, it has to be said. He did create one chance, and chances were there for the taking for Milan. They, unfortunately, took too few, as Sassuolo's Arijanet Muric made five saves to keep Milan at bay. Musah, meanwhile, was largely good on the ball, but largely ineffective off of it as he had no significant defensive contributions in the heart of midfield.

    Milan won't have much time to mull over a frustrating performance, though, as they're back in action on Thursday in the Europa League, which will be crucial for them this season.

  • Fulham's struggles continue

    imago-sport-1084331599.jpg
    Every Second Media

    With Robinson unavailable, Fulham’s late collapse against Ipswich left them winless.

    Is it early in the Premier League season? Yes. Are there also legitimate reasons to worry about Antonee Robinson and Fulham? Absolutely.

    Facing off against newly promoted Ipswich Town, Fulham threw away a 1-0 lead by conceding in the 88th and 92nd minutes. Robinson was unable to feature, which meant he could only watch on as his side lost to a team new to the Premier League.

    With the loss, Fulham remain winless through six games. They've lost four of those games, leaving them on two points through six games. That puts them in sole possession of last place heading into a match with another newly-promoted team, Hull, next weekend. It's not quite must-win territory yet, but Fulham can't afford to fall into a hole, which is exactly what will happen if they don't find a way to get results, particularly against teams outside of the league's upper echelon.

  • Cardoso steps up for Atleti

    imago-sport-1084345442.jpg
    NurPhoto

    Cardoso impressed in Atletico Madrid’s win over Alaves, offering a reminder of the quality he has.

    One of the most interesting players in the USMNT player pool is a player who wasn't in the most recent camp. And that player, Johnny Cardoso, showed why this weekend.

    Facing Deportivo Alaves, Cardoso put in a strong shift in midfield in an Atletico Madrid win. He completed 95 percent of his passes, led the match in dribbles with three, and had seven defensive contributions. It was solid, and it was well-rounded, helping Atleti set the tone and earn a win.

    Cardoso still has to put that type of shift in for the USMNT, of course, but his next chance at just that could come soon. Despite the player pool continuing to expand, there is still a place for Cardoso in it - despite his USMNT struggles - particularly if he continues to shine for one of the world's better teams.

  • Freeman's highs and lows against Real Madrid

    Real Madrid v Villarreal CF - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27
    Getty Images Sport

    Freeman showed plenty of positive signs against one of the world's elite teams.

    In virtually every game he plays, Alex Freeman does something that sends a reminder of both his talent and potential. It happened again on Saturday. Facing Real Madrid, Freeman was initially caught out by Madrid's summer signing Yan Diomande, but the American's speed allowed him to close the gap and make a goal-saving tackle.

    Yet there was a tough moment, too. It was Freeman who ultimately kept Diomande offside on the game's lone goal, with Villarreal falling, 1-0, as a result.

    Still, it was a lot more good than bad for Freeman as he put in a strong shift against one of the world's best teams. He led all players in both touches and defensive contributions, which shows how involved he was on both sides of the ball. He had seven tackles, three interceptions, and two chances created. It was a fantastic all-around game.

    The performance comes on the heels of a strong USMNT camp, one that saw Freeman stand out as one of the team's on-field leaders. The 22-year-old continues to grow, and he's already grown into a player who can legitimately compete at the highest levels against the world's best teams.

  • Moments you might have missed

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    as-sportfoto

    Scally's goal didn't win the game, but it was a big moment for the Gladbach defender.

    + Joe Scally scored for Borussia Monchengladbach, but it wasn't enough in a 2-1 defeat at Koln.

    + Mark McKenzie started for Toulouse while Folarin Balogun came off the bench for Monaco, but nothing could separate the two sides in a 2-2 draw.

    + Weston McKennie picked up a yellow card in his 45-minute start against Cagliari, which finished as a 1-1 draw.

    + Aidan Morris and Sebastian Berhalter started while Max Arfsten was a late substitute in Middlesbrough's 1-0 win over Wolves.

    + Bryan Reynolds was Man of the Match with two assists in a 4-1 Rennes win over Auxerre.

    + Brenden Aaronson came off the bench in the 70th minute of Leeds' 2-1 loss at Arsenal.

    + After starting seven straight games for club and country, Gio Reyna came off the bench in Strasbourg's 2-1 loss to Nice.

    + It was an ugly one for Tyler Adams and Bournemouth as they were thumped, 5-1, by Chelsea.

    + Jack McGlynn assisted Stoke City's second goal, helping them defeat Bolton, 2-1, despite playing 70 minutes with 10 men.

    + Chris Richards started in the heart of defense for Crystal Palace's 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest.

    + Cole Campbell played the final 20 minutes of Elversberg's 1-0 loss to Union Berlin.

    + It was a goalfest between Bayer Leverkusen and Mainz, but Malik Tillman came on after his side had finished their scoring in a 4-3 win.

    + John Tolkin's Holstein Kiel fell, 1-0, at Eintracht Braunschweig.

    + Tanner Tessmann was Lyon's last sub, but they couldn't complete a comeback against 10-man Lens in a 2-1 loss.

    + Sergino Dest played all 90 in PSV's 2-0 home win over Heerenveen.