'We're all looking for any advantage' - From finding Mohamed Salah's replacement at Liverpool to ChatGPT tactics: How AI is changing football
Liverpool had a difficult decision to make with Mohamed Salah last year. The Egyptian winger, a key pillar of almost a decade of the Reds’ success, had seen his production drop off. With one year left on his contract, the club had to make a call: let Salah go at the end of the year or hang onto him as he moved further beyond his peak years.
Parting with a club legend is difficult. The decision isn’t just based on performance, but also driven by marketing and a certain amount of emotion. Yet data is king. The numbers tend to address the most basic question: what can Salah offer now, and is it worth keeping him around?
Technology, more specifically Artificial Intelligence, can help provide an answer. At least, that’s what Dean Bracha, founder of Marquee, an AI tool that helps clubs with recruitment, thinks.
Bracha used Salah as an example to explain the sort of problem his technology can help solve.
“We know Mo Salah is leaving Liverpool. We want to list players that can replace him. We also know that Andoni Iraola is now the head coach, so the style of the squad is changing… instead of you searching through different data platforms, [we give you] a similar experience to ChatGPT, just backed by machine learning models that will list you five or 10 players that will be an ideal fit,” he explained.
But it’s not just recruitment where AI has come into the fold. The robots, as skeptical observers would call them, at least partially inform injury and load management, training regimes, and even tactics. MLS coaches would know. After all, some have experimented with the technology themselves. Among them is Toronto FC coach Robin Fraser.
“I think it’s something that analysts do now. Obviously, they are probably much more in tune with AI in terms of how it relates to us as coaches. It’s interesting to get their perspective,” he said. “We’re still very, very much in the infancy of figuring out how best to use AI to do what we do.”
This sport has a complicated relationship with technology. Some argue those robots are coming for their jobs. Others claim that all AI is doing is simply speeding up the kind of tasks that sports scientists, recruitment departments and football clubs take hours to complete. The reality is probably somewhere in the middle.
But one thing is indisputable: advanced technology that removes human hours and work is here to stay, and it is being used throughout the sport. Whether that is a good thing or not has perhaps been rendered irrelevant.
Advantages in recruitment
Advocates of AI in football will tell you that new technologies are simply bolstering human processes. Football clubs have a lot of money, and this is a competitive sport. Any way that an advantage can be gained - no matter how marginal - is used.
“You'll be surprised that some of the clubs do use ChatGPT or any of those open models to just play with their thoughts,” Bracha, said. “I've seen a lot of that, too. But to actually gain quality insights from LLMs (Large Language Model - or smart computer programs)… that’s difficult.”
Bracha is a proponent and stakeholder. He’s a massive Arsenal fan, and got his start in football as a man with a blog, where he penned detailed posts about the Gunners from his home. Using a mixture of the eye test and technology, he picked out players that major clubs should sign. Bracha developed a following, and when his full-time job in tech got busy, he perfected an AI model to generate the skeletons of blog posts for him.
Then, he combined the two. And he found some hidden gems.
“I started to get inbox requests from professional scouts and at clubs asking me, 'How do I know about that on a player?’ I was like, ‘I don't know any of that about the player. Like, it's just ChatGPT’,” Bracha said with a laugh. “And then I thought, ‘if that impresses them, what are they using today?’”
The answer, he found, was complicated. To be sure, scouts and analysts had numbers. But there was no standardization. Football has so much data on so many platforms that it’s hard to cut through. Wyscout, a football data company founded in Genoa in 2004, spread worldwide in the early 2010s. But rival companies soon worked their way into the market. There are now too many numbers.
“In the past 10 years, this industry has moved from complete scarcity to data overload, and then it creates a different type of issue because there are so many different data providers,” Bracha explained.
Marquee, Bracha’s company, which works with football clubs around the world, trims the fat.
“If we automate a lot of these, so to speak, glorified spreadsheet processes, and the different platforms that are scattered and cannot be consolidated into one place. We do it for them. So, in a sense, Marquee is an analytical department for this that works for the club,” he said.
Bracha is quick to point out that his platform is not just glorified Football Manager or EAFC Career Mode. Marquee generates specific profiles - at a cost to the client - to suggest a number of potential signings, factoring not only their ability to play football but also the fit to a given system.
Of course, clubs are under no obligation to use any of this stuff. Recruitment staff can take or leave the recommendations. Yet it clearly has some value. They are used by a handful of Premier League clubs, and have been publicly backed by Barcelona and MLS side Chicago Fire. Whether these guys are finding football’s next hidden gem isn’t clear. But they are certainly part of the landscape.
Discovering hamstring injuries
In FC Cincinnati’s MLS fixture against Nashville SC last year, there were indicators that Matt Miazga was getting a little tired.
Five minutes before he asked to be substituted, the club's technology picked up 'an irregular movement pattern'. That doesn’t mean they could have prevented it, of course. They didn't force their centre-back to play through an injury. The data isn't provided in real time. But the system identified an error. The machine knew he was in trouble.
Figuring out when he could return, in full, is another question that AI can help answer. Springbok Analytics has one request for all of their clients: 'send us your most complicated injury'. Most often, that is the hamstring. It’s the one injury that football still hasn’t quite figured out. A 2020 study from the NIH concluded that hamstrings account for 12 percent of all professional football injuries. The re-injury rate ranged from four percent to 68 percent.
It is most often cited as a fatigue injury, with a bulk of hamstring problems occurring towards the end of either half. Clubs around the world have tried to figure out the best way to rehab such an issue. No one can quite get it right.
“We’ve got all the new technology that exists every which way, all the new ways of testing people… how much force can you produce? What does running look like? Hamstring injuries have not gone down. They've gone up,” Matt Brown, Analytics Director of Springbok Analytics, told GOAL.
Brown thinks he has the answer. Or, at least, a more compelling idea to address the rampant injury. Part of the issue, Brown argues, is data. A physical injury is cut and dry. But figuring out the numbers around it - quantifying muscle strength, muscle balance, atrophy - is a long, complicated process.
“You want to scan a player at the time of injury, two months later, six months later, to track atrophy and see if you're getting the stimulus and the changes that you're going after with muscle,” Brown explained.
Springbok’s roots are at the University of Virginia, where scientists developed hyper-specific MRI technology to treat patients with cerebral palsy, creating 3D graphics to help pediatric surgeons accurately calculate tendon lengthening procedures. When it started to work, Springbok took the technology into sports. The NBA signed on in 2023. Springbok was selected for MLS’s Innovation Lab this year.
Traditional MRIs are, in Brown’s words: “Thousands and thousands of slices of [two-dimensional gray images].” Doctors, traditionally at least, take those images, layer them, and have to conduct their own in-depth analysis to create a 3D picture of a subject. Brown and Co. speed that up.
“We can now pre-process those images using AI… we can get all the crazy MRI images and the 3D space and time and all the stuff that exists there. We process through them, create the muscle boundaries, and we can give a very finalized, beautiful 3D digital twin,” Brown said.
Basically, then, Springbok is a way of tracking data. They do not treat injuries. Nor do they offer magical cures for preventing them. What they can do, though, is streamline complex scanning processes in a hyper-specific way. The numbers, which usually take a week to finalize, are presented in hours.
“We are the support system in that we can make imaging from an MRI way more impactful and actionable. We are not the ones that actually actualize it for you. We are providing you the measurements. But you're trained in this. You've done 10 years of this. You have your own thesis,” Brown said.
Identifying late developers
Every day, the Philadelphia Union’s academy staff are faced with a crucial set of questions: what level are their players ready to play at? What is the line between physical development and quality on the pitch? How much first-team football is a talent such as Cavan Sullivan ready to handle as a teenager? Will his body cope?
Traditionally, there is no singular answer. MLS clubs do all sorts of testing on strength, size, likely height and peak performance. It’s all time-consuming guesswork.
Fit:Match, though, do believe they can be a little bit more hands-on - and faster. All it takes is a phone and 10 seconds to get a glimpse of a youth footballer’s future.
It works like this: the user takes four pictures of their subject, from various angles. The phone calculates height, body mass, wingspan - every single measurement you can name. It then calculates far more advanced stuff: likely height, growth maturation, a basic picture of what full fitness might look like for the kid - before presenting it to the user. The tech’s founder, Haniff Brown (semi) jokes that it is “ChatGPT for soccer.” A process that is fairly standard at any given professional football club is simplified, executed, and given to the user in less than 30 seconds.
Brown got his start in the fashion industry. He found that instantaneous body scans, using smartphones, could speed up the process of trying on clothing.
“How can we allow [a user] to upload a body profile of himself so that he doesn't have to buy four shirts and return the three that don't fit? You'll just buy one and boom,” Brown said.
Soon, others took notice. Brown started getting calls from hospitals and healthcare companies. In 2024, they worked with an unnamed European club that asked them to scan their academy players. Brown realized there was scope for a more ambitious system.
“I was very clear from the start that it had to take no more than 15 seconds, and the reason I was clear on that is that I realized that coaches don't like assessments that take too long. They want the kids going back, doing their drills,” Brown explained. “The longer and more complicated the assessment is, the less likely they are to use it.”
The club was sold, and others started to get involved. There were further roadblocks, though, not least the fact that different coaches came up with different results in the same basic medical testing.
“What we saw was one coach would, for the same player, measure and get one result, and from the same team, another coach would measure that same player and come up with a different result,” Brown explained.
So, Fit:Match standardises it. Four photos, 30 seconds to load, and a detailed profile of a player becomes available. Nowadays, it’s used by both clubs and kids.
“When parents register their children to go into an academy, they can actually upload their photos. It generates their digital twin, and then on the back end, we tell MLS all these stats on that player,” Brown said.
That helps clubs make more educated guesses as to what age groups should be utilised. The landscape of youth football is still, at least partially, influenced by physical size.
“A player who is a 14-year-old but an early developer is far different from a player who's 14 and a late developer, and now MLS can scientifically tell that, and then make better pathways for those late developers so that they don't drop out of the ecosystem,” Brown said.
Managing expectations - and confronting the ethics
This all sounds pretty compelling, perhaps even game-changing. But there are ethics involved. Fundamentally changing familiar processes, using machines, no less, brings up dilemmas. Projecting the progress of a teenager can be a tricky thing - and there are wider questions to be asked.
“The first step was getting people comfortable,” Brown said.
The same goes for Marquee, which realized early on that it has to work with, not for, clubs.
“It's more about them, to be fair, to kind of feel comfortable with everything that we do together. And then once we create some successful stories together, we will definitely publish it,” Bracha said.
There is also the moral question that comes around creating something that could impact someone’s job. Bracha has an objective view of that sort of thing.
“From an ROI perspective, it will always be faster, quicker, righter to go to us because we've already built something, and we're investing a lot to improve it. It's your only expense. One of the largest expenses in football clubs today is salaries. So do they want to hire more to build such a thing or just buy externally? It's like the AI’s most common question nowadays: build or buy? In this case, I think buy,” he added.
That doesn’t always guarantee success, though. Wolfsburg were among the European clubs to be early adopters of AI. They claimed that they had saved €1 million per year to help with administrative tasks and injury prevention. Last year, they struggled on the pitch - and received plenty of negative press for their PR push around AI usage while the team’s performance suffered.
They have since doubled down on their commitment. Sevilla use IBM WatsonX to help with data management.
Yet some have been more steadfast in their usage of AI. Fraser admitted he played around with ChatGPT to experiment with potential matchup advantages and formations. Others almost rely on it. Seattle Reign head coach Laura Harvey made headlines in October 2025 when she claimed that she used ChatGPT to help her figure out her tactics. Speaking to Lori Lindsey and Christina Unkel on the Soccerish podcast, Harvey asserted, with some pride, that she asked the AI agent, “What formation should you play to beat NWSL teams?”
For two of the league’s then-14 teams, ChatGPT said ‘you should play a back five.’ Harvey mulled over the idea and took it to her coaching staff. The Reign deployed a system with five defenders and finished fifth, eight places better than the year before.
Did ChatGPT turn Seattle Reign around? Obviously not. But it did offer an idea that eventually made its way onto the pitch. For AI advocates, that probably counts as a win.
There are, equally, loads of failures, or data that has been cast aside. Perhaps results are not the point. Rather, this is another tool for coaches, analysts and clubs. And in a sport that is so tight and so unforgiving, the ethics and perceptions of such things aren’t really a concern.
“We’re all looking for any advantage we can get,” Fraser said, summing it all up rather nicely.