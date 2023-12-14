How to watch the UEFA Europa Conference League match between Zrinjski and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aston Villa head to Stadion Bijeli Brijeg to face Zrinjski Mostar on Thursday night for their final group stage game of the 2023-24 UEFA EuropaConference League campaign.

Not only did Villa boss Unai Emery get one over his former club, but the 1-0 triumph over Arsenal saw his side extend their winning league run at home to 15 games.

The Lions, who also shocked champions Manchester City in a dominant 1-0 win last week, are now third on 35 points after 16 games in a jam-packed title race, just two points behind the summit.

They now turn their attentions to their Europa Conference League campaign, where Villa are three points ahead of second-placed Legia Warsaw, who surprisingly beat them in Poland.

The Villains only need a point against Zrinjski Mostar to seal top place in the Europa Conference League last 16, and spare them a couple of extra games in the knockout round play-offs.

Zrijnski, meanwhile, are down and out in Group E and can only avoid the humiliation of finishing rock-bottom by beating Villa while hoping AZ Alkmaar lose to Legia Warsaw in Poland.

Zrinjski vs Aston Villa kick-off time

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023 Kick-off time: 5.45pm GMT Venue: Stadion Bijeli Brijeg

The UEFA Europa Conference League match between Zrinjski and Aston Villa will be played at Stadion Bijeli Brijeg in the city of Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

It will kick off at 5:45pm GMT on Thursday, December 14, 2023 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Zrinjski vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1, and is available to stream online live through discovery+. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Zrinjski team news

Zrinjski midfielder Zvonimir Kozulj has been welcomed back into the first-team set-up under new head coach Mario Ivankovic and may be involved.

Skipper Nemanja Bilbija is the highest goal-scorer for his side this season, and he has scored 18 goals this campaign, including five in Europe. He will surely be the key man for the hosts if they are to get anything out of this game.

Zrinjski Mostar possible XI: Maric; Corluka, Jakovljevic, Radic, Memija; Canadjija, Zlomislic; Sabljic, Ivancic, Malekinusic; Bilbija

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maric, Niron, Sefo, Soldo Defenders: Radic, Ticinovic, Corluka, Batarelo, Marin, Barisic, Senic, Jakovljevic, Memija, Magdic Midfielders: Balic, Bradaric, Cuze, Kozulj, Lukanic, Kis, Canađija, Stanic, Sabljic, Ramic, Jukic, Zlomislic, Ivancic, Hrvanovic Forwards: Bilbija, Maglica, Malekinusic, Prskalo, Misic, Maric

Aston Villa team news

After facing Manchester City and Arsenal in the space of four days, Villa boss Unai Emery will certainly make changes to his playing XI and with a long trip to Brentford upcoming on Sunday.

Leon Bailey appeared to pick up a knock in the first half against Arsenal and was replaced by Moussa Diaby at half-time. The Jamaica international is set to return to the side here, but Villa will be without all their long-term absentees, including the likes of Bertrand Traore (muscle), Emiliano Buendia (knee), and Tyrone Mings (knee).

Douglas Luiz and Lucas Digne are set to miss Sunday's encounter through suspension, but could get a heavy run-out in the midweek. Jhon Duran and Moussa Diaby could pair up front, while the likes of Leander Dendoncker, Clement Lenglet and Nicolo Zanioli could all come into the side.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Lenglet, Digne; Zaniolo, Dendoncker, Luiz, Ramsey; Diaby; Duran

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen Defenders: Torres, Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Hause, Digne, Moreno, Cash, Chambers Midfielders: Kamara, Dendoncker, Luiz, McGinn, Tielemans, Iroegbunam, Zaniolo, Bailey, Ramsey Forwards: Watkins, Duran, Diaby

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 6/10/23 Aston Villa 1-0 Zrinjski UEFA Europa Conference League

