Ziyech back in Chelsea training and 'committed' despite PSG transfer failure, insists Potter

Hakim Ziyech has reported back to Chelsea training and remains "committed" to the Blues despite failing to secure a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

Paperwork issues prevented PSG move

Winger now back in London

Potter claims he's staying put

WHAT HAPPENED? The Moroccan winger was left fuming when his transfer to Paris Saint-Germain fell through after Chelsea failed to file the correct documentation in time. He had already arrived in Paris for a medical but subsequently had to return to London after the move fell through. Ziyech does, however, seem to have brushed aside his initial disappointment as Potter revealed that he trained on Thursday and remains committed.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He's back. He trained this morning. These stories won't be first or last. He's a professional. He understands. He's committed, he's available. He'll be an important player for the rest of the season," stated the manager.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ziyech has struggled to get minutes under Potter and has made just four Premier League starts this season. Despite his move to PSG collapsing, there could still be a way out of Stamford Bridge, with Besiktas reportedly assessing the financial implications of signing the Moroccan - with the transfer window in Turkey remaining open until February 8 - on a short-term loan.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZIYECH? Although Potter has insisted that Ziyech will be an "important player", it remains to be seen whether he sticks to his word and gives him an opportunity against Fulham on Friday. Indeed, there remains the possibility he could still leave, with the transfer window remaining open in other parts of Europe and globally.