Zinedine Zidane names 23-man France squad for Nations League ties with Italy and Turkey

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France head coach Zinedine Zidane has announced his 23-man squad for crucial UEFA Nations League group matches against Italy and Turkey. Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe leads a high-profile return to the side, while Paris FC striker Pablo Pagis earns a maiden senior call-up following an injury to Maghnes Akliouche.

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Zidane adapts selection amidst extensive injury list

France national team head coach Zinedine Zidane has unveiled his 23-man squad for the concluding UEFA Nations League group stage double-header. Les Bleus visit Italy on 12 November before hosting Turkey on 15 November.

The 1998 World Cup winner had to reorganize his tactical plans due to several high-profile absences, including Jules Kounde, Ousmane Dembele, Esteban Lepaul, Maxence Lacroix, and William Saliba.

In goal, Zidane maintained faith in Guillaume Restes and Robin Risser alongside Mike Maignan, leaving Como's Jean Butez out of the final selection.

Akliouche injury opens door for Pagis debut

The major headline from Zidane's selection is the inclusion of Paris FC forward Pablo Pagis, who receives his first senior call-up following a late calf injury sustained by Paris Saint-Germain's Maghnes Akliouche.

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"Pablo Pagis is selected tonight because we had a small problem with Akliouche who is a little injured and cannot come with us," Zidane explained during his press conference. "Pablo was in the extended list and he is a player I want to see. He is interesting, different, and it's good to be able to see him at this gathering."

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Chelsea right-back Malo Gusto also returns to compete with Pierre Kalulu, with Zidane noting: "Jules Koundé is touched so a choice had to be made. He knows the French team. It's deserved for him."

Key returnees bolster midfield and attack

Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni makes his international return to anchor the midfield alongside Warren Zaire-Emery, with Zidane confirming: "Warren, I want to see him in the middle. When I select a player, I want to see him in his position."

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Inter Milan forward Marcus Thuram also earned a recall due to his strong domestic form, with Zidane noting: "Marcus is the same, it's an opportunity to see him. There was an injury and it was a chance to have him."

Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan, Guillaume Restes, Robin Risser.

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Defenders: Andy Diouf, Malo Gusto, Jeremy Jacquet, Pierre Kalulu, Ibrahima Konate, Adrien Truffert, Dayot Upamecano, Leny Yoro.

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga, Rayan Cherki, Lucas Da Cunha, Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni, Warren Zaire-Emery.

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Forwards: Bradley Barcola, Desire Doue, Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Pablo Pagis, Marcus Thuram.

Les Bleus prepare for decisive Nations League ties

Zidane's squad will gather ahead of their journey to face Italy, aiming to build on positive early momentum after recording wins over Turkey and Belgium in previous outings.

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With captain Kylian Mbappe returning to lead the attack alongside fresh talent, Les Bleus look to seal top spot in their Nations League group.

Zidane continues to refine his squad structures as France face two demanding tactical tests to close out the group stage.