Zimbabwe seek new home abroad after Caf condemn local stadiums

The African governing body has banned all stadiums in the country as they are unfit to host international matches

The Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) says they have started engaging neighbouring countries for “an alternative venue” to host their home matches after Caf deemed local stadiums as unsuitable to host international games.

Bulawayo’s Barbourfields Stadium, the stadium which was used by for their Caf games, was the latest to be condemned, leaving the Zimbabwe national team with no home.

The National Sports Stadium in Harare, which hosted most Warriors games, was marked as substandard by Caf after Rufaro Stadium, across town, was the first to be deemed unfit having been the national team's home previously.

With the March 26, 2021 qualifier against fast approaching, Zifa have been forced to seek a new home outside the country’s borders.

“…we have also started the process of looking for an alternative venue in neighbouring countries to host our upcoming matches,” Zifa said in a statement.

Zifa has, however, not clarified the exact countries they have approached, with the association’s spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela only telling Goal that they “will advise.”

Despite looking to stage their home games abroad, Zifa stated they will also appeal against Caf’s decision as another option.

“While Zifa is engaging Caf with a view to appeal this decision, we have asked stadium authorities to send us commitment letters detailing timelines on work that needs to be done before Caf comes for another inspection. Once we receive such commitment, we will send to Caf,” Zifa's statement continued.

City councils own most stadiums in Zimbabwe.