Zidane didn't want Odriozola to leave Real Madrid for Bayern Munich loan

The Spanish defender was seemingly in his manager's plans but a desire for game time has taken him temporarily to Germany

Alvaro Odriozola revealed Zinedine Zidane wanted him to stay at instead of joining on loan.

The international, 24, left Madrid for Bayern on loan in January after making just five appearances for the giants in the first half of the season.

Odriozola said Madrid head coach Zidane did not want him to join the side, where he has played just twice since arriving.

"I have contact with players and club employees and even with the doctors. Zidane is focused," the right-back told El Chiringuito de Jugones on Wednesday.

"When it came to talk about the departure I had several conversation with him and he showed me his support in private when Bayern were interested. Zidane did not want me to leave Madrid.

"It is appreciated that a figure like his thought more about me than himself. He is a great coach and a great person."



Odriozola joined Madrid from for a reported €30 million ($32m) in July 2018.

A four-time Spain international, he is eager to succeed at Madrid, saying: "I dreamed of being a footballer.

"I have played for Real, I belong to Madrid and I am on loan at Bayern. Among my dreams is to succeed in Madrid. I really like to dream.

"I have fulfilled almost all my dreams and among those I have left is to succeed in Madrid."

Despite an injury setback last year, Odriozola is adamant his time will come at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“After the collarbone fracture I suffered in April last year I wasn’t the same player I was before because I spent three months without training, because I wasn’t even allowed to run," he told Marca.

"I just wasn’t in my best condition so that I could play the way I like to play. I have to be very honest and I feel Zidane’s trust, so I have no doubts that my time will come.

“I’ve had some good performances and my main problem has been my lack of consistency. Fullbacks rely a lot on their physical skills and even more so now in the modern era of football. This consistency in minutes gives you better condition and improves your confidence so you can perform at your highest level."