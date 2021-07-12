Zardes fastest USMNT player to double-digit goals and assists since Donovan

The American forward's flick towards the back post in the Gold Cup on Sunday put him in illustrious company

Gyasi Zardes may be known as more of a finisher than a creative playmaker, but the U.S. men's national team forward's assist on Sunday put him in some illustrious company.

Zardes assisted the USMNT's opening goal of the Gold Cup with a fortunate touch towards the back post, which fell right to the onrushing Sam Vines.

Vines was able to head home to give the U.S. the 1-0 lead while also helping Zardes notch his 10th assist, putting him into a club featuring several USMNT legends.

With the assist, Zardes now has double-digit goals and assists, having also scored 12 goals in 57 total caps for the USMNT.

He's the second-fastest to reach that double-digit mark in both goals and assists, behind only Landon Donovan, who did so in seven fewer games.

Zardes' 57 games puts him ahead of the likes of Joe-Max Moore, DaMarcus Beasley and Eddie Lewis, who round out the other five quickest.

In total, 12 USMNT players have reached that mark, including Clint Dempsey, Eric Wynalda, Brian McBride, Michael Bradley, Jozy Altidore, Earnie Stewart and Cobi Jones.

Donovan hit that 10-goal, 10-assist mark at just 22 years, 101 days old, though, with no one else on the list doing so before their 25th birthday.

Zardes and Donovan's marks might not last long, though, as Christian Pulisic is closing in.

At 20 years, 189 days old, Pulisic became the youngest USMNT player to reach 10 goals in March 2019 against Chile.

He also already has nine assists in 38 total appearances, with the Chelsea star likely to rejoin the team for World Cup qualifiers this fall.

