Zambo Anguissa relishing revised role at Villarreal

The Cameroon midfielder has told Goal about his new responsibilities in La Liga, and remembered a tricky season with Fulham

’s Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa is enjoying his new midfield role with hopefuls , and has offered his thanks to ’s Scott Parker for helping him out during a testing season in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old has found his feet in the Spanish top flight after signing from Fulham on loan in July, and has featured in all but two of Villarreal’s fixtures ahead of Sunday’s showdown with .

He’s relishing the new role he’s been handed by coach Javier Calleja, and his talent is finally being admired again after a testing season in the Premier League.

“There are several differences [between and ],” he told Goal. “With Olympique de , I played in a cup final, but it’s different from what I’ve experienced at Villarreal.

“At Marseille, I featured in a defensive role and was charged with keeping the team structure together so I had to consider a lot of things.

“At Villarreal, because of the quality of the players [we have] and the style of play, I am playing more as a box-to-box [midfielder], and I feel my abilities are utilised both defensively and offensively.”

The Yellow Submarine head into this weekend’s clash in sixth place in La Liga, two points behind Atletico, who currently occupy the fourth Champions League qualifying berth.

Zambo-Anguissa reached the 2018 final with OM, and moved to Fulham in the aftermath of that defeat—by Atletico—although things didn’t work out as planned in the Premier League, as the Cottagers were relegated after one season back in the top flight.

“The Premier League was always a league I wanted to experience and be involved in,” he continued. “It was an experience I will carry with me for a lifetime.

“I went to Fulham as a very ambitious player, with great potential,” he added. “I knew Claudio Ranieri, who signed me, but the season didn’t go as well as we wouldn’t wanted or expected.”

Zambo-Anguissa made 22 league appearances as the Cottagers tumbled out of the top tier, 10 points from safety, following a 19th-placed finish, with Ranieri replaced by Parker late in the campaign.

“Parker was a person I admired a lot,” the Cameroon international concluded. “I am thankful for him because he’s helped me a lot in my progress.”