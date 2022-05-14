Zambia’s Mwepu ruled out of Brighton & Hove Albion fixture against Leeds United

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter has confirmed midfielder Enock Mwepu will not be involved when they take on Leeds United in a Premier League fixture on Sunday.

The Seagulls will travel for their second last fixture of the season against Leeds at Elland Road before they complete the season with a home game against West Ham United on May 22.

Ahead of the fixture, Potter revealed a detailed injury update on his squad and confirmed that the Zambia captain will not be involved against Leeds despite returning to training.

“Enock [Mwepu] did a little bit with the group, but this weekend’s game is still a little bit too soon,” Potter said in his press conference on Friday as quoted by the club’s official website.

“We’re in the same position as we were against Manchester United in terms of selection.”

Since joining Brighton from Austrian club RB Salzburg at the start of the season, the 24-year-old has struggled with injuries that have kept him out of several matches.

His last appearance came in the 3-0 defeat against Manchester City on April 20, and he has gone ahead to miss three straight matches – the 2-2 draw against Southampton, 3-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers, and their recent 4-0 thumping of Manchester United.

On May 10, Mwepu’s goal against Liverpool in the 2-2 draw at Anfield was voted the Goal of the Season by the club's fans.



In a recent interview, Mwepu admitted he us praying hard to have a free-injury season in the next campaign.

“It’s not easy to come to a new country, with a new language and the weather is not so good,” Mwepu said.



“My family have always been supporting me so I am really grateful to them.

“The fans have made it even easier with the support they have given me this season. They have been phenomenal and I have so much I owe them.

"I can only pray that next season I am fit to be consistent the whole season. You never know what I can achieve.

"I want to be an important player for the team so that is my goal.”

Mwepu’s second goal of the season came against Arsenal in the 2-1 victory at Emirates Stadium on April 9.