Zambia announce pre-Olympic Games friendly with Chile

Bruce Mwape's Copper Queens will head to South America in November for a high-profile international game

Football Association of Zambia (Faz) has confirmed the women's senior national team will face in a pre-Olympic Games international friendly later this year.

Bruce Mwape's team will take on La Roja in a two-legged warm-up game, with the first leg on November 28 in Santiago de Chile and the second fixture at the same venue three days later.

In March, the Copper Queens pipped 2-1 in Lusaka to qualify for the first Olympic Games in their history on away goals after drawing 4-4 on aggregate, with a 3-2 first-leg loss in Yaounde.

Since then, they are yet to play a match owing to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic but local media claimed FAZ were considering friendlies with Cameroon, South Africa and Nigeria.

"The Football Association of Zambia (Faz) has clinched an international friendly match for the Zambia women national team against Chile as part of preparations for the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games," Faz announced on social media.

"Zambia will play Chile on November 28 and December 1 in Santiago as the Copper Queens build-up for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics that will be staged in in 2021."

Chile, who are ranked 37th in the world are eyeing qualification to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo but must see off Cameroon in a South America/Africa play-off showdown next year.

And Adrian Kashala, the Faz General Secretary, who broke the news of the friendly on Thursday, believes the encounter with the South Americans will offer the Copper Queens a good test.

“We are happy to announce that we have organized a high profile match for our senior women's national team with Chile," he told Faz media.

"We believe that this will give the team a taste of high profile opposition as we will be flying the continent’s flag in Tokyo."

It would be Zambia's first-ever match against the South American side as they gear up for their maiden campaign at the Olympics.

With the Cameroon showdown in sight, La Roja will aim to further test their strength against an African side this year after triumphs over and to win the 2020 Turkish Women's Cup.