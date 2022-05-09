Zamalek claim Al Ahly coach Mosimane approached them for coaching job

Zamalek sporting director Amir Mortada Mansour has made claims that Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane’s agent reached out to them with the intention of securing a job for the coach.

Talks to renew Mosimane’s Al Ahly contract dragged on for long until the two parties finally agreed to a two-year extension in March.

But Mansour claims Mosimane’s agent Moira Tlhagale approached them seeking employment for the coach at Al Ahly’s fierce rivals Zamalek.

“Mosimane’s agent approached us through a middleman, she said there are problems with Al Ahly and as an agent she was looking for potential jobs for Mosimane,” Amir told ONTime Sports as per Kingfut.

Had Mosimane succeeded in joining Zamalek, it would have been arguably the most bitter transfer in Egyptian football switching between sworn rivals.

Having stayed at Al Ahly, Mosimane is on the verge of guiding the Cairo giants to a third consecutive Caf Champions League title.

They beat ES Setif 4-0 last weekend in the Champions League, semi-final first leg match in which Percy Tau grabbed a brace.

While it looks more promising on the continent, Al Ahly have been struggling on the domestic front.

They have failed to win in their last three Premier League games which has left them third on the table.

They have, however, played three games fewer than leaders Zamalek who they could overtake if they win all their outstanding matches.

But former Al Ahly striker Mohamed Fadl feels Mosimane is not the right man to coach the club.

“I think Mosimane is a good coach, but I also think Al Ahly should reconsider extending his contract,” Fadl told ON Time Sports as per iDiski Times.

“I hope Al Ahly hire [Herve] Renard or [Vahid] Halilhodzic and I know the club can bring in such names just like when they signed [Rene] Weiler a while ago.

“But to his credit, Mosimane has won trophies and maybe that’s why Al Ahly should renew his contract because there is not enough time right now to bring in someone else. They could extend his contract by just one year but certainly not more than that.”

Al Ahly are now preparing to visit ES Setif for the second leg of their semi-final affair hoping to defend what looks like a comfortable lead and reach the final.