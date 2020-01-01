Zainal disappointed by Melaka's 'yo-yo' performance in shock defeat to Felda

On Wednesday, high-flying Melaka United fell to a shock defeat to Felda United in their Super league matchday three encounter.

were not able to maintain their perfect Malaysia record this season. More shockingly, they fell to the unfancied Felda United.

In the third matchday encounter that was held at the Tun Abdul Razak Stadium, the hosts were 3-0 up thanks to early goals by Nicolas Velez (7', 63') and Khairul Amri (15'). Romel Morales and Uche Agba restored hope to the visitors with goals scored in the 81st and 88th minutes, but they could not find the much needed equaliser.

Speaking after the match, Melaka boss Zainal Abidin Hassan expressed his dismay over the way his charges played.

"I'm disappointed by my team's yo-yo-like performance. They would play well in one game, only to turn in a poor performance in the next. The two early goals made things hard for us. My men took things too easily at the beginning, resulting in them conceding the two goals.

"They pushed to come back in the match and got two goals, but were wasteful in converting the chances had when they were trailing. We need to conduct a post-mortem before our next game, in order to avoid playing like we did tonight," said the former Malaysia international.

After the defeat, the Mousedeer has slipped down to third place, and this Saturday they will host .

