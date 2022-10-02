- James tweeted "🔒" with picture of Zaha
- Zaha fired back with Instagram story
- Ivorian deleted response quickly
WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea defeated Crystal Palace in dramatic fashion on October 1, and the action continued off the pitch. Blues right-back James tweeted a picture of him running away from Zaha, accompanied with a padlock emoji, suggesting he had the Ivorian winger "locked-down" during the game. Zaha hit back with a brutal response on his Instagram story, which he quickly deleted.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: James has been at the centre of debate over who is England's best right-back, and Zaha clearly believes the positive comments have inflated his ego slightly. It could get spicy when the two of them face-off at Stamford Bridge later this season!