Zaha continues impressive run as Crystal Palace return to winning ways

Having scored three goals in his previous four games, the Cote d’Ivoire international kept on with the form at Turf Moor

Wilfried Zaha was on target in 's 3-1 win over in Saturday’s game.

The 26-year-old continued with his recent impressive form to help Roy Hodgson’s men bounce back to winning ways after Wednesday’s defeat to .

Having scored three goals in his previous four games, the Ivorian increased his tally to eight goals this season, sealing the victory for the Eagles at Turf Moor.

Palace started the game unimpressively after Phil Bardsley turned the ball into his net in the 15th minute of the game.

On-loan striker Michy Batshuayi doubled the lead in the 48th minute after being fed by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Zaha then wrapped up the win beating two of his markers after receiving the ball from Cheikhou Kouyate before firing past goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

6 - Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha has had a hand in six goals in his last six Premier League games (5 goals, 1 assist). Soaring. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 2, 2019

Ashley Barnes got a late consolatory goal as the Eagles clinched their ninth league win of the season to move to the 13th spot in the log with 33 points from 29 games.

Article continues below

Zaha will look to continue the commanding display when Crystal Palace take on & Hove Albion on March 9.