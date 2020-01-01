African All Stars

‘You’re doing well’ - Ighalo praised by D’banj for Manchester United impact

The striker contributed a goal and an assist in on Thursday and the Afrobeats star has led the football world to pay tribute to the Nigerian

African music star Oladapo Oyebanjo (D’banj) led the praise for Manchester United’s Odion Ighalo after his notable performance against LASK.

Ighalo, 30, got a goal and an assist as the Red Devils beat the Austrians 5-0 in Thursday’s Europa League last-16 first-leg tie.

The ex-Nigeria international put Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side ahead with a stunning effort in the 28th minute thanks to Bruno Fernandes’ assist. With Daniel James handing the Old Trafford giants a two-goal lead, Ighalo turned provider for Juan Mata who turned in the third goal before substitutes Mason Greenwood and Andreas Pereira completed the damage.

And D’banj, a passionate United supporter, took to social media to praise his compatriot alongside other football lovers.

