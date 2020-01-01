'You cowardly b*stards' - Balotelli fires warning to culprits after car vandalised

The 30-year-old took to Instagram to share the news his vehicle had been attacked, vowing that the perpetrator would be prosecuted under his watch

Mario Balotelli has fired a warning on social media after his car was vandalised, with the former international stating that the unknown culprits "better pray" that he never discovers their identity.

The 30-year-old, who has been out of a club since former side Brescia were relegated from at the end of the 2019-20 campaign, took to Instagram to share the news that his vehicle had been attacked.

Coupled with a video posted to the social media channel showing broken windows and further damage, Balotelli added an additional post on the platform's Stories function, detailing his angered response to the incident.

"I know that you... YOU whoever you are will become aware of this message," the ex-Milan and man wrote.

"I tell you just that you better pray, and pray hard, that I never find out who you are, because I will make sure you are persecuted for life by the law, seeing as ‘I can’t’ do it any other way. You cowardly b*stards."

Balotelli, often noted for his fiery demeanour on-and-off-field, has seen controversy follow him throughout his career, culminating with his exit from Brescia this year after he failed to report for training.

His fractured career path - from his breakthrough at through spells in with Manchester City and - has seen him arguably fail to live up to his potential, with Italy boss Roberto Mancini decrying that he was "throwing his talent away" earlier this year.

“I trained him when he was still just a kid, I played him and he was extraordinary for many years," the Azzurri coach previously stated. "My hope is that he will do something to change all this, as he’s still only 30 years old and would be at the peak of his football maturity."

Balotelli now appears to be on the cusp of a move to South America, with Vasco da Gama in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A reportedly his destination after agreeing a deal with the club.

The striker has been linked with a variety of outfits during the past few months, including Championship outfit Barnsley, while he was recently training with Serie D outfit Franciacorta in an attempt to keep up his fitness.