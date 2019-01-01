'You cannot create success in three years' - Lloris urges patience in Spurs' silverware search

The Tottenham goalkeeper is aware of the expectation surrounding the north London club after moving into a new home, but is looking long-term

Hugo Lloris has urged patience at in the club’s ongoing search for major silverware, insisting “you cannot create success in three years”.

Spurs could claim to have already progressed that far down the path, with Mauricio Pochettino having been at their helm since 2014.

The Argentine coach has helped to establish them inside the Premier League’s top four and pushed them into title contention at times.

He is still waiting on tangible reward, though, and Spurs are considered to need a trophy in order to retain the services of their manager and star performers.

Lloris is aware of that pressure, which has been ramped up after moving into a new stadium, but the World Cup-winning goalkeeper is eager to plan more long-term.

He told the club’s official website of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and future ambition: “I think it met the expectation of the players and the fans.

“We’ve all waited so long for the first game ever in the new stadium and we did the job, we made everyone happy but we need to keep going because every game until the end of the season will be decisive and important in the top four race.

“When you have this type of facilities, the stadium and the training ground, and when you have fans like Spurs fans, you need to be up there every season.

“Of course, you cannot create success in three years, we need time and we need to build something very strong but we are in a good way, even if we have ups and downs like every top team. It’s important to stay strong with unity until the end of the season and get into the top four.”

Spurs saw off 2-0 in their first game back at the site of their former White Hart Lane home.

That result lifted them back into third spot in the Premier League table, with a recent wobble having been overcome to keep a side through to the quarter-finals of this season’s competition still in contention for qualification.

Lloris added: “The main thing, first of all, is the three points – we need to put the context out.

“In the league there are six games to go, four at home and we need to get maximum points.

Article continues below

“Then we can talk about the stadium. It’s an amazing feeling to play here. It’s a new chapter in Tottenham’s history and we’ve started it in the best way, with a win, which was important after the bad moments we had last month.

“To start with a good feeling, to have a clean sheet, it’s all positive now and we keep going.”

Tottenham’s attention is shifting to European matters, as they prepare for the first leg of a last-eight showdown with Manchester City on Tuesday, with a home date against Huddersfield next on their domestic agenda.