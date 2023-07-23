How to watch the J.League World Challenge match between Yokohama F Marinos and Man City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Yokohama F Marinos and Manchester City will face each other in a pre-season friendly on Sunday at the Japan National Stadium.

Marinos will be looking to build on their 6-4 win over Celtic in their previous pre-season friendly. They are only a point below J League leaders Vissel Kobe after 21 games and will be hoping to keep up the form and chase.

Manchester City, on the other hand, will be making a grand return to sporting action following their incredible Champions League win at the end of last season.

How to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Yokohama F Marinos vs Man City kick-off time

Date: July 23, 2023 Kick-off time: 11 am BST Venue: Japan National Stadium

The pre-season friendly between Yokohama F Marinos and Manchester City will be played at the Japan National Stadium on Sunday. Kick-off is at 11 am BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Yokohama F Marinos vs Man City online - TV channels & live streams

Live on CITY+ CITY+

The Yokohama F Marinos vs Manchester City fixture will be shown live on CITY+ in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Yokohama F Marinos team news

Yokohama F Marinos might consider making alterations to their lineup after scoring six goals against Celtic on Wednesday. Ryo Miyaichi, who netted a brace against the Bhoys, will be hoping his performance earns him a place in the starting XI.

Yokohama F Marinos predicted XI: Ichimori; Matsubara, Dudu, Kamijima, Nagato; Fujita, Watanabe; Miyaichi, Nishimura, Elber; Lopes.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ichimori, Iikura, Shirasaka, Obinna Defenders: Nagato, Hatanaka, Eduardo, Koike, Kamijima, Saneto, Koike, Matsubara, Tsunoda Midfielders: Watanabe, Kida, Fujita, Inoue, Mizunuma, Yoshio, Yamane, Kimura, Sakakibara Forwards: Elber, Marcos, Anderson, Uenaka, Yan, Miyaichi, Nishimura, Murakami, Sugimoto

Man City team news

Joao Cancelo has recently returned to the squad and will feature in the upcoming games. City boss coach Pep Guardiola now also has the option to include new signing Mateo Kovacic for the game.

However, treble-winning winger Riyad Mahrez has been omitted from the City squad, as he edges closer to a move away from the club.

Kevin De Bruyne is still in the process of recovering from a hamstring injury he suffered during the Champions League final.

Man City predicted XI: Ortega; Akanji, Dias, Ake; Stones, Phillips; Lewis, Kovacic, McAtee, Foden; Alvarez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Carson, Ederson, Ortega Moreno, Steffen Defenders: Akanji, Ake, Cancelo, Dias, Gomez, Laporte, Lewis, Stones, Walker, Wilson-Esbrand Midfielders: De Bruyne, Foden, Grealish, Rodrigo, Kovacic, Palmer, Perrone, Phillips, Silva Forwards: Alvarez, Haaland, Mahrez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition July 2019 Yokohama F Marinos 1-3 Man City Friendly

