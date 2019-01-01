Yakult and Cerezo Osaka to give 15 Malaysians Japan stint opportunity

Forming a new partnership, Yakult Malaysia and J-League club Cerezo Osaka will give a boost to the grassroots football in Malaysia.

The two parties signed a partnership agreement in on Monday 11 November 2019 that will look to give more opportunities to young Malaysian players to develop their football skills to their highest capabiltiies.

In the past Asean Dream Project has been organised throughout the countries in Southeast Asia with five players from each country being given a chance to go for a training stint at Cerezo Osaka.

With this new partnership, a new Malaysia Dream Project will be initiated in 2020 where 300 young players in three separate locations will be given a chance to vie for the coveted 15 spots for a chance to train with the former J-League champions.

"We will work with them as active partners and we are very happy to work with Cerezo Osaka. We have been sponsoring Malaysia for three years and we see that young players in Malaysia have high potential to grow. So we will give our full support to Cerezo to cultivate players that can go internationally," said Yakult Malaysia managing director Hiroshi Hamada.

Cerezo are committed to providing the best facilities and treatment to the players. On top of the training given to them, the players will also have a friendly match against Cerezo's own academy team as well as an opportunity to watch the senior team play live.

Recently Cerezo also opened their doors to four players from the Malaysia Under-19 squad to train there and will be receiving those players again in the near future after their national team commitments are completed.

"From 2012, we have been involved in Asean on grassroots football to help develop the next generation of quality footballers. This year we see that young Malaysian players have great potential who can be trained to be a high-level player. During the summer together with Yakult Malaysia, we did the Asean Dream Project.

"After this with Yakult Malaysia, we will continue to help develop young players in order to realise their dreams," said Cerezo president Hiroaki Morishima.

