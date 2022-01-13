'No midfielders!' - Xhaka red leaves Arsenal shorthanded as absences pile up ahead of north London derby

Granit Xhaka's straight red card against Liverpool in a 0-0 draw in the Carabao Cup on Thursday has left Arsenal undermanned for their Premier League match against Tottenham this weekend.

Xhaka caught Diogo Jota in the 24th minute of the semi-final first leg tie during a counterattack to receive his marching orders.

As a result, he will join Thomas Partey (Afcon), Mohamed Elneny (Afcon), Martin Odegaard (injury) and Emile Smith Rowe (injury) among possible Gunners absentees in a crucial Sunday derby clash.

Why was Xhaka sent off against Liverpool?

The Swiss midfielder was dismissed for the below challenge on Jota - his fifth sending off since 2016-17.

RED CARD! 🟥



Arsenal's Granit Xhaka is sent off after a reckless last man challenge on Liverpool's Diogo Jota pic.twitter.com/n71xpYPzRW — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 13, 2022

Xhaka picks up the 6th red card of his Arsenal career 😳 pic.twitter.com/pL3ktiEyTf — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 13, 2022

What has been said?

"To plan with the numbers we have, we don't have any midfielders, becomes really complicated, because whatever we do is not natural," manager Mikel Arteta said to Sky Sports. "The extra motivation to play a derby [at Tottenham on Sunday] brings the energy when you don't have it. No excuses, we have to play it."

Pressed on his side's ability to salvage a draw against Liverpool while a man down, he said: "We revel against the situation. The players showed great fight, determination, brotherhood. You saw the emotion, we never gave up. Credit to the boys.

"I don't know if the red card inspired them but it took the fight. You need a certain attitude to play in these games and the boys did that. We played the game we had to play, which is not our game. I have not seen it back, they checked it so probably a red card."

The Gunners' Man of the Match Ben White added on an encouraging display: "It was not an ideal start but there is so much fight in this team. It's hard enough coming here with 11 men, absolutely superb from everyone."

The bigger picture

The untimely influx of injuries deals a blow to an Arsenal side that has gained momentum in recent months and risen to fifth in the Premier League with a game in hand over fourth-place West Ham.

There will be little time for rest for the Gunners as they play the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool next Thursday in between league fixtures.

