Xhaka: Arsenal don’t deserve to be talking about top-four finish

The Gunners have stumbled at the worst possible time in the Premier League, with the Swiss midfielder admitting that they have not been good enough

Granit Xhaka admits do not deserve to be talking about top-four finishes in the Premier League as they stumble their way towards the end of the season.

Struggles on the road have returned to haunt the Gunners at the worst possible time.

A 3-0 defeat to in their most recent outing has left Unai Emery’s side fifth in the table and on the outside of the Champions League pack looking in.

Three successive defeats have been suffered in the English top-flight, and four in their last five outings.

Xhaka concedes that is not good enough for a side with such lofty ambition, telling Sky Sports: "It is not the right moment to think about the top four.

"We had three big chances. It started with , then Wednesday against and finished [against Leicester].

"If you don't take from two away games and one at home three points, you can't speak about the top four."

Eight of Arsenal’s 10 Premier League defeats this season have come away from Emirates Stadium.

Emery has been unable to find a cure for the travel sickness inherited from Arsene Wenger, with Xhaka adding: "It is difficult to explain why we don't play like at home and why we don't take the points.

"I said this last week. It is a different game away and at home. You can't play like at home.

"You have to win the duels, run more than the opponents because the fans are in front of them.

"All the teams in the Premier League can play football and they can fight. If you don't take the fight against them it looks like [Sunday]."

Arsenal, who are through to the semi-finals of the , have two Premier League games remaining in which to try and clamber above London rivals and into fourth place.

"We fight. It's not that we don't fight because if we didn't fight we wouldn't go to play," said international Xhaka.

"It is difficult to explain. Whenever you lose it is always difficult to find the right words."

Arsenal are due to face in continental competition on Thursday before then playing host to struggling on Sunday.