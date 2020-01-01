Xavi: We have a responsibility to ensure Qatar 2022 is the greatest World Cup in history

The former Barcelona player hailed the gesture of paying tribute to frontline healthcare workers during the inauguration of Education City Stadium...

legend Xavi Hernandez has commended the work done by 's Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) after the Education City Stadium, the third host venue of World Cup 2022 to be completed, was inaugurated on schedule even amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Spanish great opined that the completion of the venue is a signal of the better times to come. He felt the feat spoke volumes of the progress that have made in spite of being affected by Covid-19. The midfielder also expressed his gratitude to the health workers who are leading the fight against the deadly virus.

"It was fitting that the ceremony (stadium inauguration) was dedicated to those who are working on the frontline. It has been a challenging time – but thanks to the effort and work of the authorities and all the population, I do see some light at the end of this long, dark tunnel, both here and around the world.

More teams

"All of us, including fans, players, coaches, ambassadors, country leaders and residents of the region, have an amazing opportunity (and responsibility) to truly make a difference in delivering not only the greatest World Cup in tournament history but also a uniquely unifying tournament that pulls us together, after this unprecedented period of separation," said Xavi, who is also one of the ambassadors of SC.

Xavi is hopeful that football will resume across the world within a short time and that would, in turn, help the fans to get back to regular life.

"I have no doubt that football will help us return to some kind of normalcy. The sport is resuming in many parts of the world. The pandemic has been a life lesson for us all. I think we will all appreciate the little things in life after this testing time. I believe football is the best and most powerful tool to unite cultures, countries and people of all backgrounds. We have the opportunity to make the World Cup in 2022 the event which brings the world together after the pandemic, and I look forward – now more than ever before – to this tournament truly delivering something more than amazing…something unique. At a time when the world needs it most," commented the former midfield maestro.

The Education City stadium, nicknamed 'Diamond in the Desert', has a capacity of 40000 and has advanced technology like the stadium cooling and other such features. The façade features triangles that form complex, diamond-esque geometrical patterns, appearing to change colour with the sun's movement across the sky.

It has received a five-star rating from the Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS) and parts of the stadium can be re-purposed after the tournament. It is the first Qatar 2022 World Cup venue to get such a rating. The arena's capacity will be reduced by half and 20,000 seats will be donated to build stadiums in developing countries, helping cultivate a passion for the game around the globe.