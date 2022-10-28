Xavi insists he has confidence of Barcelona board despite Champions League exit & reveals club are working on January transfers

Xavi Barcelona 2022-23Getty Images
Xavi reiterated that he has full confidence in the long-term project at Barcelona as he discussed the upcoming January transfer window.

WHAT HAPPENED? After returning to Camp Nou almost exactly a year ago as Barcelona manager, Xavi has undoubtedly improved the team. However, he is yet to get his hands on any silverware and was unable to guide the Blaugrana into the Champions League knockouts which has raised fears over the club's already-poor financial situation.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking ahead of Saturday's trip to Valencia, Xavi said: "We will not stop working and I notice total confidence in the project. It is not what we expected. We have very high expectations and we have lost the Champions League. We are not in a good situation, we have to put up with the criticism and continue working. Patience and calm. I have the trust of the president, the board, Mateu and Jordi. I have no choice but to continue working".

He then discussed transfers as rumours have already started regarding Barcelona's potential January business: "It is still very early. It is true that the football management is working, but there is still a long way to go".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Xavi has plenty of credit in the bank with the supporters in Catalonia, the pressure will continue to build on his shoulders while Barcelona are not competing for major trophies, especially given the investment in the squad during the summer.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Xavi Barcelona Bayern 2022-23Getty ImagesBarcelona Bayern 2022-23Getty Images


WHAT NEXT FOR XAVI? There are three La Liga games left for Barcelona before the break for the World Cup. To ensure they go into the new year with a chance of stealing Real Madrid's crown, anything less than nine points against Valencia, Almeria and Osasuna will be viewed as a disappointment by the fans.

