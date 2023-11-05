Xavi admits Barcelona suffered El Clasico hangover against Real Sociedad with Barca boss slamming 'unacceptable' performance

Barcelona boss Xavi labelled his players' performance as 'unacceptable' after a late Ronald Araujo winner earned them a win over Real Sociedad.

Xavi criticised his side's start

Barca sit third, four points behind leaders Girona

WHAT HAPPENED? The Barcelona manager suggested that his players' poor start to the game can be explained by the shock they were still suffering from Jude Bellingham's shock winner in El Clásico last week. It took 92 minutes to shake that feeling before Ronald Araujo's diving header earned Barcelona three precious points.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking after the game, Xavi said: "Last week we deserved to win and we lost, and today when we didn't deserve to win, we won.

"I'm very happy because the Clásico affected us more than I thought. The first 25 minutes of today are unacceptable... But this is football and it's a golden victory."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Xavi's side leapfrogged Atletico Madrid to climb to third in the table, four points behind surprise leaders Girona. Real Madrid have the chance to join Girona on 31 points with victory against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

WHAT NEXT FOR XAVI AND BARCELONA? Barcelona face Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday knowing victory ensures their qualification for the round of 16.