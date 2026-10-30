'I could write half a book!' – Xabi Alonso reflects on wild first three months at Chelsea

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Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso provided comprehensive injury updates ahead of Saturday's match against Manchester United, confirming Maxence Lacroix faces weeks on the sidelines. Alonso also reflected on his hectic first three months in charge at Stamford Bridge.

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Lacroix sidelined as Chelsea navigate defensive blow

Chelsea defender Maxence Lacroix has been ruled out until after the upcoming international break after suffering an injury, manager Xabi Alonso confirmed. The setback leaves the Blues short of central defensive options ahead of their clash with Manchester United.

However, Alonso revealed that fellow defender Pep Chavarria has returned to the matchday squad.

Midfielder Moises Caicedo has also been cleared to play following minor fitness concerns.

Alonso outlines Fofana chance and Martinez mask possibility

With Lacroix unavailable, Alonso backed Wesley Fofana to step up alongside Levi Colwill and Josh Acheampong. "With Max's injury, we have Wes... Even if he missed the penalty, I think that he had a good game. He was consistent, he was strong and I saw many positives," Alonso said.

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Regarding goalkeeper Emi Martinez's potential return, Alonso noted: "In case he's ready to play, he will need a face mask probably."

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Young defender Aaron Anselmino remains sidelined as he recovers from recurring fitness issues.

Alonso reflects on rapid Chelsea learning curve

Reflecting on his opening three months in the Stamford Bridge dugout, Alonso admitted the experience has been immensely intense. "Oh, many things. So many things. Maybe I could write half a book from these three months. So many more to come," Alonso smiled.

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Addressing discipline following Cole Palmer's recent red card against Tottenham, Alonso added: "We have spoken, yes, about the game, about things that we can improve... Cole is smart, he loves the game, he loves enjoying it."

"To feel that we are consistent, I think that we need to be more regular," the coach emphasized.

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Chelsea seek consistency starting against Manchester United

Alonso urged his players to embrace strong core principles as they build long-term tactical security.

The manager expects a vastly improved performance compared to last weekend's domestic setback.

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Chelsea target three vital home points against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.