Wydad to sack Manojlovic after only six months in the job - reports

The Moroccan outfit look set to jettison the coach after Sunday’s Caf Champions League draw with Petro Atletico

are reportedly set to sack head coach Zoran Manojlovic on Monday, two days after the club’s 2-2 draw with Petro Atletico in the Caf .

The Serbian trainer was appointed just six months ago and had masterminded seven wins in 11 game weeks in the Botola, where they sit four points behind RS Berkane, who have 27 points.

However, the club’s early cup elimination at the hands of rivals FAR Rabat didn’t go down well with the club’s higher-ups.

Furthermore, their recent capitulation against in the Arab Champions Cup meant the writing was on the wall for Manojlovic.

Having played out to a 1-1 draw in the first-leg, Wydad led 4-1 in the return on home turf but threw away their advantage to draw 4-4, thus exiting the competition.

Article continues below

On the continent, Saturday’s draw means the Moroccan outfit, who currently have six points, are edging closer to qualification from Group C of the Champions League.

They sit four adrift of group leaders and as many points ahead of USM Alger and Petro Atletico.

Former boss Sebastien Desabre is being linked to return to the club he managed between 2016 and 2017.