Wrexham vs Wigan Athletic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the League Cup match between Wrexham and Wigan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wrexham will face Wigan in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday at the Racecourse Ground. Both teams are looking to get their season off to a winning start, and they will be eager to make a statement in the EFL Cup.

Wrexham are playing in the EFL Cup for the first time since the 2007-08 season, and they will be looking to make the most of their opportunity. They have a strong squad and will be confident of causing an upset against Wigan.

Wigan are a League One side, and they will be a tough team to beat. They will be looking to make it to the next round with a win over Wrexham who have started their League Two journey with a defeat against MK Dons.

This match is sure to be a close one, and it could go either way. It will be a great opportunity for both teams to test themselves against each other ahead of the start of the new season.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Wrexham vs Wigan kick-off time

Date: August 8, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Racecourse Ground

The game between Wrexham and Wigan will be played at the Racecourse Ground on Tuesday. Kick-off is at 8 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Wrexham vs Wigan online - TV channels & live streams

The Wrexham vs Wigan fixture will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Wrexham team news

Following his transfer from Wigan, James Mclean might make his debut for Wrexham and potentially face his former team.

Wrexham must do without their star forward Paul Mullin, who suffered a punctured lung during a friendly match against Manchester United last month.

Wrexham predicted XI: Howard; O'Connell, Tozer, O'Connor; Forde, Jones, Lee, Mendy; Davies; Palmer, Dalby.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lainton, Foster, Howard Defenders: McFadzean, Tozer, Hayden, Tunnicliffe, O’Connell, Hosannah, Mendy, Boyle, Barnett, Cleworth, James Midfielders: Davies, Young, McAlinden, Forde, Cannon, O’Connor, Jones, Lee Forwards: Palmer, Mullin, Waters, Dalby

Wigan team news

Manager Maloney might introduce new signings Kell Watts and James Balagizi, both on loan from Newcastle United and Liverpool, for their debuts.

For the upcoming midweek match, veteran goalkeeper Ben Amos is being considered as a possible replacement for Sam Tickle in the goal.

Wigan predicted XI: Tickle; Clare, Hughes, Watts, Pearce; S. Smith, M. Smith; Lang, Balagizi, McManaman; Wyke.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tickle, Watson Defenders: Watts, Pearce, Morrison, Hughes, Clare, Kerr, Carragher, Robinson Midfielders: Smith, Aasgaard, McLean, Shaw, Smith, McManaman, Smith, Balagizi, Adeeko, Sharif, McHugh, Adams Forwards: Wyke, Jones, Humphrys, Lang, Sze, Stones, Magennis, Brennan

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition February 2002 Wrexham 2-0 Wigan League One October 2001 Wigan 2-3 Wrexham League One January 2001 Wigan 0-0 Wrexham League One August 2000 Wrexham 1-3 Wigan League One April 2000 Wigan 0-1 Wrexham League One

