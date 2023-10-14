Wrexham vs Salford City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the League Two match between Wrexham and Salford, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Four points separate Wrexham and Salford City on the standings ahead of the two sides' League Two encounter at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday.

The Red Dragons' boss Phil Parkinson was ecstatic as his side made progress in the EFL Trophy by beating Crewe Alexandra 3-0. With that win, the hosts are now on a four-game unbeaten run since the 5-0 thrashing at Stockport County.

Meanwhile, Stockport were responsible for Salford's EFL Trophy exit on account of a 3-1 result in favour of the former. However, Neil Wood's men have won their last three league outings, last picking up a 4-2 win over Crewe.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Wrexham vs Salford kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 14, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm BST Venue: Racecourse Ground

The League Two match between Wrexham and Salford City will be played at the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham, Wales.

It will kick off at 3 pm BST on October 14 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Wrexham vs Salford online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through EFL iFollow. It is also available to stream live on the Wrexham Player - the club's official video streaming service, which also posts highlights.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates here on GOAL.

Highlights of Wrexham games are usually posted on the club's official YouTube channel.

Team news & squads

Wrexham team news

Andy Cannon is suspended due to the midfielder's sending off in the 1-0 win at Crawley Town last weekend, with Parkinson offering a fitness update on Paul Mullin amid the 11 changes he made in the last game.

Nonetheless, Mullin is expected to be joined by Ollie Palmer up front, while Elliot Lee returns in his usual position on the left wing.

Wrexham possible XI: Okonkwo; Mendy, Hayden, O'Connell, O'Connor, McClean; Jones, Evans, Lee; Palmer, Mullin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Okonkwo, McNicholas, Lainton, Howard, Hall Defenders: Boyle, Tozer, O’Connell, Cleworth, Hayden, Tunnicliffe, McFadzean, Mendy, Hosannah Midfielders: Evans, O’Connor, Young, Jones, Davies, Forde, Barnett, McClean, Lee Forwards: Waters, Palmer, Mullin, McAlinder, Dalby, Bickerstaff

Salford team news

Wood may be tempted to include Ryan Watson, who scored as a substitute against Crewe, in the XI here.

Apart from that, the lineup should be similar to the side's previous league outing, with the in-form Matt Smith leading the line of attack.

Salford possible XI: Cairns; Ingram, Mariappa, Tilt, John; Watt, Watson, Mallan; Bolton, Smith, N'Mai.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cairns, Wright Defenders: Tilt, Vassell, Mariappa, John, Garbutt, Berkoe, Bolton, Shephard, Ingram, Olopade Midfielders: Humbles, Henderson, Watson, Watt, Mallan, Ashley, Lund, Nmai Forwards: Hendry, McAleny, Smith, Dackers, Pedro, McLennan

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Jan 1, 2019 Salford City 2-0 Wrexham National League Dec 26, 2018 Wrexham 5-1 Salford City National League

