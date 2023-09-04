How to watch the EFL Trophy match between Wrexham and Newcastle U21, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After Wrexham ended their 15-year wait to feature in English football, the Red Dragons will also mark their comeback in the EFL Trophy when they play hosts to Newcastle United U21 at the Racecourse Ground on Tuesday.

The League Two outfit and Newcastle's youngsters will also battle Port Vale and Crewe Alexandra from Group B of the Northern Section at the competition, with only two teams able to progress into the second round.

Phil Parkinson's men last defeated Tranmere Rovers 1-0, while the visitors suffered a 4-0 loss to Manchester City U21 at the Premier League 2 last weekend.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Wrexham vs Newcastle U21 kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 5, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30pm BST Venue: Racecourse Ground

The EFL Trophy match between Wrexham and Newcastle United U21 will be played at the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham, Wales.

It will kick off at 7:30pm BST on September 5 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Wrexham vs Newcastle U21 online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through EFL iFollow. It is also available to stream live on the Wrexham Player - the club's official video streaming service, which also posts highlights.

Fans can follow the live updates here on GOAL.

Highlights of Wrexham's games are usually posted on the club's official YouTube channel.

Team news & squads

Wrexham team news

Although Wrexham's deal to sign Holgate forward Luke Armstrong fell through, the club did manage to procure Arsenal goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo on loan as Ben Foster's replacement.

With Paul Mullin returning to training but still needing time to recover from his injury in the pre-season, Armstrong was meant to be his replacement, while Okonkwo can make his club debut on Tuesday.

James McClean has been called-up for international duty with the Republic of Ireland squad, with Jacob Mendy likely to step in as McClean's replacement at left-back.

Wrexham possible XI: Okonkwo; Hayden, Boyle, Tozer; Barnett, O'Connor, Young, Lee, Mendy; Palmer, Dalby

Position Players Goalkeepers: Okonkwo, McNicholas, Lainton, Howard, Hall Defenders: Boyle, Tozer, O’Connell, Cleworth, Hayden, Tunnicliffe, McFadzean, Mendy, Hosannah Midfielders: Evans, O’Connor, Young, Cannon, Jones, Davies, Forde, Barnett, Lee Forwards: Waters, Palmer, McAlinder, Dalby, Bickerstaff

Newcastle U21 team news

There are comparatively more players Newcastle will lose to international call-ups, with Lewis Miley selected for England U19, Cathal Hefferman for Republic of Ireland U18, while Reece Byrne and Alex Murphy are to spend time with the Irish U19s.

With Charlie McArthur set to replace Murphy at left-back role, Jamie Miley is likely to start in place of his younger brother James Miley in midfield.

Newcastle U21 possible XI: Smith; Thompson, Savage, Wiggett, McArthur; J. Miley, Carlyon, Huntley; Parkinson, Stephenson, Diallo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Brown, Smith Defenders: McArthur, Thompson, Savage, Wiggett, Scott, Hackett, Hernes Midfielders: Carlyon, De Bolle, Stanton, Huntley, James Miley, Jamie Vilca, Crossley Forwards: Stephenson, Ndiweni, Diallo, Parkinson

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Wrexham and Newcastle United U21 face each other across all competitions.

