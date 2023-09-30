Wrexham vs Crewe: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the League Two match between Wrexham and Crewe, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wrexham will face off with Crewe Alexandra in a League Two encounter at the Racecourse Ground.

Phil Parkinson's side were dealt with a 5-0 defeat by Stockport County, which put an end to the Robins' four-game winning run, while Lee Bell's Crewe are coming into this game on the back of a 2-1 victory over Colchester United.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Wrexham vs Crewe kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm BST Venue: Racecourse Ground

The League Two match between Wrexham and Crewe Alexandra will be played at the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham, Wales.

It will kick off at 3 pm BST on September 30 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Wrexham vs Crewe online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through EFL iFollow. It is also available to stream live on the Wrexham Player - the club's official video streaming service, which also posts highlights.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates here on GOAL.

Highlights of Wrexham games are usually posted on the club's official YouTube channel.

Team news & squads

Wrexham team news

Defenders Jordan Tunnicliffe and Eoghan O'Connell are nearing their return, but are ruled out for Crewe's visit on Saturday.

However, Parkinson hopes that Wrexham's record-signing Ollie Palmer will be back this weekend.

Sam Dalby would make way for Palmer, with Paul Mullin keeping his place up front.

Wrexham possible XI: Howard; Hayden, Tozer, Boyle; Barnett, Young, O'Connor, Lee, McClean; Mullin, Palmer.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Okonkwo, McNicholas, Lainton, Howard, Hall Defenders: Boyle, Tozer, Cleworth, Hayden, McFadzean, Mendy, Hosannah Midfielders: Evans, O’Connor, Young, Cannon, Jones, Davies, Forde, Barnett, McClean, Lee Forwards: Waters, Palmer, Mullin, McAlinder, Dalby, Bickerstaff

Crewe team news

Despite making a full recovery, Connor O'Riordan is unlikely to displace Luke Offord and Mickey Dimetrious at the heart of the defence.

Defender Charlie Finney and midfielder Charlie Colkett are also available for selection here, but Conor Thomas has not recovered from his knock that the center-half picked up against Colchester.

Crewe possible XI: Davies; Adebisi, Offord, Demetriou, Williams; Powell, Tabiner, White; Tracey, Long, Baker-Richards.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Davies, Booth Defenders: Williams, O'Riordan, Offord, Demetriou, Billington, Adebisi, Cooney, Finney, Kempster-Down, Robinson Midfielders: Lunt, Powell, Colkett, Tabiner, Holicek, Finney, White, Griffiths, Agius, Nolan Forwards: Baker-Richardson, Long, Nevitt, Evans, Woodcock, Rowe, Tracey

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Jul 27, 2019 Wrexham 0-1 Crewe Alexandra Club Friendlies Apr 22, 1997 Wrexham 1-1 Crewe Alexandra League One Sep 14, 1996 Crewe Alexandra 3-1 Wrexham League One Mar 2, 1996 Wrexham 2-3 Crewe Alexandra League One Dec 26, 1995 Crewe Alexandra 0-0 Wrexham League One

