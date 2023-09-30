Wrexham vs Crewe: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Wrexham will face off with Crewe Alexandra in a League Two encounter at the Racecourse Ground.
Phil Parkinson's side were dealt with a 5-0 defeat by Stockport County, which put an end to the Robins' four-game winning run, while Lee Bell's Crewe are coming into this game on the back of a 2-1 victory over Colchester United.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Wrexham vs Crewe kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|September 30, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|3 pm BST
|Venue:
|Racecourse Ground
The League Two match between Wrexham and Crewe Alexandra will be played at the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham, Wales.
It will kick off at 3 pm BST on September 30 in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Wrexham vs Crewe online - TV channels & live streams
The game is available to watch and stream online live through EFL iFollow. It is also available to stream live on the Wrexham Player - the club's official video streaming service, which also posts highlights.
Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates here on GOAL.
Highlights of Wrexham games are usually posted on the club's official YouTube channel.
Team news & squads
Wrexham team news
Defenders Jordan Tunnicliffe and Eoghan O'Connell are nearing their return, but are ruled out for Crewe's visit on Saturday.
However, Parkinson hopes that Wrexham's record-signing Ollie Palmer will be back this weekend.
Sam Dalby would make way for Palmer, with Paul Mullin keeping his place up front.
Wrexham possible XI: Howard; Hayden, Tozer, Boyle; Barnett, Young, O'Connor, Lee, McClean; Mullin, Palmer.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Okonkwo, McNicholas, Lainton, Howard, Hall
|Defenders:
|Boyle, Tozer, Cleworth, Hayden, McFadzean, Mendy, Hosannah
|Midfielders:
|Evans, O’Connor, Young, Cannon, Jones, Davies, Forde, Barnett, McClean, Lee
|Forwards:
|Waters, Palmer, Mullin, McAlinder, Dalby, Bickerstaff
Crewe team news
Despite making a full recovery, Connor O'Riordan is unlikely to displace Luke Offord and Mickey Dimetrious at the heart of the defence.
Defender Charlie Finney and midfielder Charlie Colkett are also available for selection here, but Conor Thomas has not recovered from his knock that the center-half picked up against Colchester.
Crewe possible XI: Davies; Adebisi, Offord, Demetriou, Williams; Powell, Tabiner, White; Tracey, Long, Baker-Richards.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Davies, Booth
|Defenders:
|Williams, O'Riordan, Offord, Demetriou, Billington, Adebisi, Cooney, Finney, Kempster-Down, Robinson
|Midfielders:
|Lunt, Powell, Colkett, Tabiner, Holicek, Finney, White, Griffiths, Agius, Nolan
|Forwards:
|Baker-Richardson, Long, Nevitt, Evans, Woodcock, Rowe, Tracey
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|Jul 27, 2019
|Wrexham 0-1 Crewe Alexandra
|Club Friendlies
|Apr 22, 1997
|Wrexham 1-1 Crewe Alexandra
|League One
|Sep 14, 1996
|Crewe Alexandra 3-1 Wrexham
|League One
|Mar 2, 1996
|Wrexham 2-3 Crewe Alexandra
|League One
|Dec 26, 1995
|Crewe Alexandra 0-0 Wrexham
|League One