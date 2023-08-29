Wrexham vs Bradford City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Wrexham and Bradford, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wrexham are set to host fellow League Two side Bradford City in a Carabao Cup game at the Racecourse Ground on Tuesday.

Beating Wigan Athletic on penalties to make it in the second round of the cup tie, Phil Parkinson's side are now on a five-game unbeaten run in all competitions. The Red Dragons recently settled for another league draw, with the 1-1 result against Barrow last weekend.

The Bantams also progressed in the EFL Cup with a win in the penalty shootout, beating Accrington Stanley in the first round. In the league, Mark Hughes men responded to a 3-0 loss at Morecambe with a 1-0 win over Crewe Alexandra on Saturday.

Wrexham vs Bradford kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 29, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45pm BST Venue: Racecourse Ground

The Carabao Cup match between Wrexham and Bradford will be played at the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham, Wales.

It will kick off at 7:45pm BST on August 29 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Wrexham vs Bradford online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV and is not available to stream online live. However, you can catch the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Wrexham team news

Paul Mulin remains sidelined with his injury from pre-season as Jake Bickerstaff and Ollie Palmer continue to lead the line of attack.

Mark Howard will also keep his place in goal, replacing the outgoing Ben Foster who announced his retirement from football following the ten-goal thriller with Swindon.

Wrexham possible XI: Howard; Forde, O'Connell, Tozer, Boyle, Mendy; O'Connor, Young, Lee; Bickerstaff, Palmer

Position Players Goalkeepers: McNicholas, Lainton, Howard, Hall Defenders: Boyle, Tozer, O’Connell, Cleworth, Hayden, Tunnicliffe, McFadzean, Mendy, Hosannah Midfielders: O’Connor, Young, Cannon, Jones, Davies, Forde, Barnett, McClean, Lee Forwards: Waters, Palmer, McAlinder, Dalby, Bickerstaff

Bradford team news

Scoring the winner in the club's previous game, Jamie Walker should retain his place going forward after making his return from injury in the Crewe Alexandra win.

Looking for his first goal this season, Andy Cook will be stationed up front.

Richard Smallwood, who started on the bench in that game, is expected to find his way back in the XI for the cup tie.

Braford possible XI: Lewis; Platt, Stubbs, Kelly; Oyegoke, Pattison, Smallwood, Richard; Smith, Walker; Cook

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rowe, Lewis, Doyle, Richardson Defenders: Taylor, Platt, Stubbs, Richards, Kelly, Odusina, Odour, Ridehalgh, Oyegoke, Halliday, Hendrie Midfielders: McDonald, Hendrie, McDonald, Smallwood, Pattison, Osadebe, Chapman, Walker, Wilson, Pointon, Gilliead Forwards: Cook, Smith, Oliver, Derbyshire

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Jan 26, 2008 Wrexham 1-1 Bradford City League Two Aug 25, 2007 Bradford City 2-1 Wrexham League Two Dec 26, 2004 Bradford City 1-1 Wrexham League One Sep 11, 2004 Wrexham 1-0 Bradford City League One Feb 27, 1996 Bradford City 2-0 Wrexham League One

