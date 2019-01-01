2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Bhaichung Bhutia - Not the toughest of groups for India

The former Indian skipper believes that the draw could have been more cruel to the Blue Tigers ...

Former skipper Bhaichung Bhutia believes that the draw for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers was not particularly cruel to the Blue Tigers.

The 42-year-old believes that every game in round two of qualifiers will be difficult for but the possibility of progressing to the next round can’t be ignored.

“It (draw) could have been more difficult but I think we’re still okay. It’s not easy but could have been worse. I think it’s also because of the rankings that we got a fairly decent group.

“I think every game is going to be difficult and I can only say that if they play well, they have a chance of making it to the next round,” he told Goal.

The Sikkimese Sniper is aware that India’s new coach Igor Stimac has a tough task ahead of him and is hoping that the Croatian finds the winning combination before the qualifiers start in September.

“I think it’s difficult for him (Igor Stimac) because he is new. He is still trying to find the right combination and set of players. I hope he gets the right combination before the start of the qualifiers.”

The forward has had his share of memorable experiences in the World Cup qualifiers and was on the team sheet when India defeated 1-0 in 2001, a significant win in India's history with the qualifiers.