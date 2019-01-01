World Cup 2022 qualifiers: Renedy Singh - India struggles to break down teams who sit deep

The former India international was disappointed with India’s draw against a much lower ranked Bangladesh side on Tuesday…

Renedy Singh was utterly disappointed to see struggle against underdogs Bangladesh in their third World Cup 2022 Group E qualifying match on Tuesday at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Adil Khan’s 88th-minute header saved 's blushes against a team who are ranked 83 places below the Blue Tigers.

Speaking to Goal after the result, Singh opined, “We did well in the previous two matches. There were a lot of expectations from this match. But this Bangladesh team would never have been easy. They did not open their gates. They just sat back and they allowed us to go at them. So to break these type of teams we need players who are technically sound and comfortable with the ball.”

The former Indian winger suggested that Igor Stimac’s side lacked finishing prowess in the attacking third which contributed to India’s poor performance against the Bengal Tigers. He also reasoned that creative players like Anirudh Thapa should not have played deep.

"I felt that Thapa dropped too deep. Players like him should play up the field and ask for balls behind the opposition midfielders. We need more players who are creative to break down teams who just prefer to park the bus. Apart from Sunil (Chhetri) and (Sahal) Samad, I don't see that kind of players. At this level, in this case, coaches can't do much. You need players in the attacking third with individual brilliance,” said Singh.

The former player further mentioned that India struggles to break down teams who sit deep and ‘park the bus’.

He said, “One goal in the opening quarter could have changed things. Today we found out that India struggles to break down teams who sit deep. If Bangladesh had attacked then there would have been spaces at the back and we could have utilised them. It must have been very difficult for when India chose to dig deep.”