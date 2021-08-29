World Cup 2022 qualifiers: Ghana add Celta Vigo's Aidoo and Poland-based Yeboah to South Africa trip

Four new players have been called up to join the Black Stars for their trip to Johannesburg on September 6

Celta Vigo defender Joseph Aidoo and Wisla Krakow attacker Yaw Yeboah are among four additions to Ghana’s squad for their upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifier against South Africa due to the coronavirus-forced unavailability of England-based players named on the original 30-man roster.

Germany-born duo Daniel Kofi Kyereh and Braydon Manu, both uncapped, have also been called up for the first time.

The four new players are set to take the places of the England-based quintet of Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Brentford FC), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC) and Andrew Yiadom (Reading FC) for the September 6 fixture away in Johannesburg.

The Black Stars are set to play as guests of Bafana Bafana at FNB Stadium in a Group G matchday two fixture, three days after hosting Ethiopia for their opener.

The England-based quintet will, however, be available for the clash with Ethiopia in Ghana’s central regional capital of Cape Coast.

Aidoo, who was in action for Celta against Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish La Liga on Saturday, has not been called up for international duty since featuring in a 3-0 loss to Mali in a friendly tie in October last year.

Yeboah, who made global headlines last week for a magnificent solo goal for Wisla Krakow in the Polish top league, was last on international duty with Ghana’s provisional squad at a pre-tournament camp ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. He was one of the casualties as then Black Stars boss James Kwasi Appiah announced his final roster for the championship in Egypt.

Owing to UK government safety guidelines which mandate players to quarantine for a minimum 10 days on their return from international duty in coronavirus red-list countries, including South Africa, Premier League clubs have “reluctantly but unanimously” agreed against releasing players for games in those jurisdictions.

According to a statement by the English FA, nearly 60 players from 19 clubs have been affected by the decision.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino called on the UK government to reconsider its stance on mandatory quarantine for international players from coronavirus red-listed countries, shortly before Caf also issued a statement registering its displeasure.