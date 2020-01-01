2022 World Cup Qatar: Al Rayyan stadium achieves major health and safety landmark

The stadium is expected to be unveiled later this year...

Al Rayyan stadium, one of the eight venues for 2022 World Cup in , has achieved a significant health and safety milestone after becoming the first project site to complete 20 million working hours on two occasions without a Lost Time Injury (LTI).

An LTI is an injury sustained by an employee that leads to loss of productive work in the form of absenteeism or delays.

It certainly is a feather on the cap for the Supreme Commitee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) and its contractors at the project site.

The Al Rayyan stadium, with a capacity of 40000, is set to host matches up to the quarter-final stage of the World Cup, following which it will function as the home ground of Stars League (QSL) outfit Al Rayyan SC. It was built on the site of Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan SC's previous home.

Engineer Abdulla Al Fehani, Precinct Director, Al Rayyan Stadium, said: “We are very proud to achieve this milestone. The health and safety of our workforce is our number one priority – and milestones like this only serve to illustrate that fact.”

Al Fehani has also indicated that work at Al Rayyan site continues on schedule and the stadium is set to be inaugurated later this year.

Engineer Abdulla Al Bishri, the SC’s Health & Safety Manager, said the SC had now exceeded 300 million work hours across its sites and has a low accident frequency rate of just 0.02 per cent for the entire World Cup project.

“Our record is the result of dedication and hard work in the area of health and safety – something which will remain as a legacy for our country when it comes to construction and hosting more major events,” he said.