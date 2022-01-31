19 workout essentials for going back to the gym

All products featured on our site are independently chosen by us. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Whether you're a couch potato looking to get up and go, or a fitness freak out to build up your kitbag, there's no time like the present to get stocked up on essentials for going to the gym.

Be it your first or your fiftieth time, there's no shortage of gear that you can pick up to improve and enhance your gym performance and experience - and depending on your level of expertise, some pieces may prove more useful than others.

To save you hours of research and endless scrolling, here are the best gym essentials for both everyday gym-goers and seasoned veterans.

STARTER

If you are a newcomer to hitting the treadmill or picking up the weights, it helps to have a host of these useful items at hand, to ensure you make a smooth start to life at the gym.

This handy 1-litre water bottle from ADORIC, available in 10 colours, will prevent the need to make trips to the water fountain - and with a lightweight and compact, nonslip and easy to hold with the groove design, it's perfect for use during any workout session.

Get it from Amazon for £13.99

Ensuring that your fluids don't run dry is half the game, but it's picking out what's best to keep up your protein intake that's just as vital too. This 600ml-protein shaker from Warrior favours a mixball approach over the common mesh whisk found elsewhere, giving it a more thorough, effective edge over its rivals with its methodical approach.

Get it from Amazon for £3.95

If you’re pressed for time and cannot make a protein shake to rejuvenate those sore muscles, a protein bar is a great replacement. Grenade's recognisable brand is one of the best on the market and this selection box offers a comprehensive taster for the array of flavours available ranging from delicious white choc chip cookie to mouth-watering fudge brownie.

Get it from Amazon for £22.00

Some may prefer the background sound of their fellow gym-goers, but for many, blocking out the noise helps them keep their own rhythm. These earphones from TOZO come with a nano-protective coating and wireless Bluetooth functionality, meaning there's nothing getting in the way of your exercise. At less than £30, they offer a well-priced option too.

Get it from Amazon for £29.98

If you’re a casual gym-goer who only takes the essentials when attending the gym, this bag is perfect for you. Quit juggling your wallet, phone, water bottle and various other accessories with this portable drawstring bag. Its sleek design has three different compartments and a useful concealed zip pocket to store valuables.

Get it from Under Armour for £13.97 (was £22.00)

Don't get caught out when it comes to your attire at the gym - some materials will only weigh you down, even if they may feel light to the touch. This short-sleeve tee has a microthread fabric that wicks away sweat and ultra-light mesh panels to help ventilation. Throw on some reflective details, and this is great for runners on dark evenings too, providing key visibility.

Get it from Under Armour for £30.00

Much like the Under Armour top, these lightweight joggers are ideal for running as they employ the same material which wicks a way sweat and dries almost instantly. They are perfectly stretchy allowing maximum flexibility for exercises such as squats. They are slim, fashionable, and tremendously comfortable which makes them ideal to workout or lounge in.

Get it from Under Armour for £36.00

For women, UA's HeatGear range functions as an effective base layer for workout sessions - alone, this makes a pretty sturdy option itself for gym sessions, consisting of a super-soft pin-hole mesh that provides breathability without excess fabric to be concerned about.

Get it from Under Armour for £23.00

Match up that tank with these fashionably high-waisted leggings, providing the option to mould around your body's dimensions as a baselayer once more, or as a suitably effective workout piece on its own. That HeatGear design provides a chafe-free experience - something that every seasoned gym-goer will tell you cannot be taken for granted.

Get it from Under Armour for £36.00

If you need to complete your outfit, these socks - hemmed low with a dynamic arch to offer extra support to both foot and ankle during sessions - are the perfect unisex finishing touch. They come with a cushioned lining, which will help provide extra comfort as well as negate the potential of serious irritation with footwear, particularly if you're wearing the latter in.

Get it from Under Armour for £8.00

It's always good if you can hit the ground running without any complications - and in the shape of the Revolution 5, this Nike effort will ensure that you don't miss a step. Sophisticated to the touch, with a soft foam structure and a reinforced heel, it's a perfect piece for beginners, and won't let veterans down either.

Get them from Nike for £49.95

The Flexagon Energy 3 offers a high-quality shoe also ready to take to the treadmill and the mats with little fuss or hassle. A zigzag tread design helps combat less-than-hospitable terrain and a meshed upper allows for greater ventilation resulting in a breathable, cool shoe that will be much appreciated during the summer months.

Get it from JD Sports for £38.00

ADVANCED

If you are an avid gymgoer or perhaps want to up your game, you most likely already have the basics. However, there are plenty of accessories out there to take your workout to the next level. From health watches to wrist supports, these are slightly more niche products to suit serious health freaks.

Carrying your kit around requires something that can take the wear-and-tear of repeated trips, as well as provide plenty of space. This medium-sized duffle bag from Under Armour will do the trick nicely - and packed in a polished leather shell, it will look the part too, as effective as a statement piece as it is a handy carry-all.

Get it from Under Armour for £21.97 (reduced from £36.00)

One of the most advanced cutting-edge pieces of kit for anyone who wants to closely monitor their workouts, the Fitbit offers a world of analysis at your fingertips to really help improve gym performance. It can even tell your mood and stress levels from measuring your vitals - not a bad trick for a device that fits neatly on your wrist.

Get it from Amazon for £143.00 (was £169.99)

Weightlifting will help build up muscle strength across much of the body, but it is vital to not put too much strain upon your joints in the process. These wraps neatly fit around the waist to provide additional support and resistance when in action - and their compact design ensures that they are mostly without complication.

Get it from Amazon for £5.99

Much like with the wrists, it's vital to ensure you've got full support for the knee joints. This knee support from AVIDDA helps take care of one of your most crucial lower body fixtures, bringing compression into the equation to ensure that you can withstand strenuous exercises that may otherwise lead to lasting pain and damage.

Get it from Amazon from £13.79

Complete the set and get yourself some elbow support with this compression arm sleeve, designed to help take the strain off upper body exercises. VITTO's design is recommended to aid in combatting tendonitis and provides full coverage of the joint to help reduce any likelihood of injury, no matter the activity.

Get it from Amazon for £7.99

Lastly, top off your collection of stress-aid equipment with this belt, perfect to help absorb pressure on the lower back during compound exercises. Its leather structure will help give you sturdiness while providing a long-lasting item - and could well be crucial to stave off any muscle trauma from taking too much on at once.

Get it from Amazon for £18.99 to £30.97

If music is your match made in heaven for the gym, then the last thing you'll want is something that is going to cause you trouble mid-exercise. Helpfully, these earbuds from Anker play for up to nine hours off a single charge and fit snugly in your ear without the need to be worried about losing them on the mats. They offer three different sound modes too - perfect to pick between bass-heavy beats and clearer sounds for an audiobook.

Get it from Amazon for £39.99

