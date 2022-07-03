The best women's football books to read in 2022

From inspiring memoirs to in-depth history, there's a wide range of brilliant books on women's football you can read

Gone are the days when you go into a bookstore or look online for books about women's football and have a couple of options at the most. Year by year, women's football writing is emerging and becoming more prevalent in the publishing industry.

The women's game has taken an upward trajectory since its ban in 1921, but it's been a long and hard road to catch up after the Football Association deemed it 'unsuitable for females.' With Euro 2022 just around the corner, why not tap into the history of women's football or get to know about the pioneering and inspirational figures of the game?

Here are the top 12 women's football books you can read:

Kingfisher

Best for children

She Shoots, She Scores! is an excellent collection of facts and statistics about women's football, along with pocket profiles of the top players who have graced the game. With a foreword from Manchester City defender Steph Houghton, this is a great introductory book for any youngster to learn more about the women's game.

Get it from Amazon for £7.29

Studio Press

Best for children

This is a brilliant book for children who want to know more about the individual figures in women's football who have and continue to change the game. It includes colourful illustrations with statistics and player skills profiles to make it easier to absorb the information for younger readers.

Get it from Amazon for £10.53

Workman

Best for teenagers

If you know someone who likes the visual aspects of books, this book is the perfect photography-led read about football. Ten chapters, each focusing on football life lessons, make up Play Like a Girl. Featuring some big names from women's football in the U.S, like Megan Rapione and Jessica McDonald - this book is a powerful read for teenagers who love the sport.

Get it from Amazon for £9.99

Arena Sport

Best for adults

The name of this book is taken from the reason given by the Football Association when it banned women from playing football in 1921. Carrie Dunn gives you a detailed look at that era in time and paints portraits of the trailblazers who built the foundations for today's game.

Get it from Amazon for £11.49

Icon Books

Best for adults

Have you wondered what it is like to be a women's football player? If so, this is a book for you. It gives you an inside look at the lives of professional football players around the world. Gwendolyn Oxenham tells you the stories of players from both ends of the spectrum, those playing for underfunded teams to those in sold-out stadiums.

Get it from Amazon for £9.59

Apollo

Best for adults

Susie Petruccelli is the winner of the Vikki Orvice Prize and tells the story of her time playing football in America. The memoir explores subjects like equal pay and the discrimination she faced whilst playing football. You know this is a good one when it's been praised by the likes of Tennis legend Billie Jean King.

Get it from Amazon for £18.78

Guardian Faber Publishing

Best for adults

Not only does Suzanne Wrack write about the history of the women's game, but she crucially looks forward to its potential. If you want to know more about women's football from the very beginning to its current state, this is definitely the book for you.

Get it from Amazon for £10.49

Pan

Best for adults

Although this book is not specifically about women's football, Anna Kessel explores how society views women in sports. From the subject of the gender pay gap to taboos around women's bodies, this is a must-read for anyone who loves sport.

Get it from Amazon for £7.29

Pen and Sword History

Best for adults

Professor Jean Williams is a leading academic author on women's football and has written an in-depth history of the women's game. It starts from the game's Victorian beginnings in 1881 and ends on the lead-up to the European Champions in 2022.

Get it from Amazon for £18.75

Floodlit Dreams

Best for adults

This anthology is a collection of football writing by women from different backgrounds to give you an inside look at various aspects of the game. It includes interviews with players and managers, first-hand stories of overcoming discrimination in the industry and much more. There's something for everyone in this anthology.

Get it from Amazon for £11.49

Yellow Jersey

Best for adults

Eniola Aluko is a powerhouse in the women's game, from tearing it up on the pitch with England to becoming the first female pundit on Match Of The Day. This memoir explores all of that, alongside themes of dual nationality, race and prejudice.

Get it from Amazon for £7.99

Abrams

Best for adults

Winning four World Cups and four gold Olympic medals, the women's national soccer team is arguably one of America's finest exports. Leading football journalist Caitlin Murray's book shows how the team has broken records, brought in piles of money, and earned acres of respect for an underappreciated side of our sport.

Get it from Amazon for £10.72

