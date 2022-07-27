It's coming home... 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

The Lionesses have done it. Thanks to a sensational 4-0 win against Sweden, the hosts of the Women's Euros are through to the final at Wembley.

Taking place on Sunday July 31, Wembley Stadium will see England take on either Germany or France for what would be this team's first ever major title.

As the England team get ready to fight for the UEFA Women's European Championship trophy on Sunday, we're getting match ready with them. Whether you're hosting a viewing party for all your mates or heading down to the pub to cheer on our lionesses, we've found a host of decorations, clothing and accessories to mark the occasion in style.

With only a mere few days until Wiegman's Lionesses take centre stage at the iconic Wembley Stadium, we've made sure all of our picks have quick delivery options to arrive in time for the celebration, so be quick.

From bunting to bucket hats, here's everything you need to prepare for a fantastic night of football - and fingers crossed, celebrate victory.

Shop: Everything you need to celebrate the Women's Euros 2022 final

England Home Stadium Shirt 2022-23

England Store

An excellent replica design of what the pros will be wearing on the pitch for the final, the England home shirt will get you game-ready in no time. The timeless and classic design will also make for a great piece of memorabilia when the euros come to an end.

Get it from the England store for £74.95

England Bunting and Flags

Amazon

You can't host a viewing party without the relevant decorations to deck out your space. This handy pack of England flags and bunting is all you need to rep your team with pride.

Get them from Amazon for £14.99

Abellio 22-Piece Football Party Decorations

Amazon

Mix up the England bunting with some on-theme football decor to switch it up for an unforgettable party and celebration.

Get them from Amazon for £6.49

Goal Posts IPA - 12 Cans

Freestar

Beer is essential when it comes to watching any sport, especially football. If you're looking to not get too wild on the Sunday before work, this low-alcohol IPA is perfect. Freestar has teamed up with Indivisa and The Goal Post's League to create this limited edition IPA to celebrate a great summer of women's football. Plus, all proceeds from this beer go to Street elite, a charity using football to support young people impacted by crime, violence and inequality.

Get it from Freestar for £29.95

TOPTRO Portable Mini Projector

Amazon

Watch the game on the big screen with the sharpness of 1080P Full HD for an immersive viewing experience. Ideal if you have an empty white wall at home, this projector will bring you closer to the game with impressive brightness and quality.

Get it from Amazon for £79.99

England Beth Mead T-Shirt

England Store

Top scorer Beth Mead is one to watch for the final at Wembley. As the overwhelming favourite for the Golden Boot, you can wear her name with pride as she helps bring it home for England.

Get it from the England Store for £26.00

Team Retro Style Bucket hat

Sports Direct

Whether you're heading to Wembley Stadium to cheer on our Lionesses or outside for a Euros BBQ, a bucket hat is always a great idea for England's unpredictable weather.

Get it from Sports Direct for £14.00

England Party Glasses

Amazon

These quirky England glasses are perfect for a bit of fun. Trust us, once the beers get flowing, everyone will want a pair.

Get them from Amazon for £3.29

Inflatable Football Trophy

Amazon

Have a trophy on standby for the perfect photo opportunity if the night goes well. Win or lose, the Lionesses deserve a trophy for their sensational display the entire summer.

Get it from Amazon for £3.85

Team England Lionesses Euros 2022 T-Shirt

Sports Direct

This England Euros 2022 T-shirt is the perfect garment to cheer on the England squad in. Complete with a printed Euros graphic, it's casual and simple to mark your support.

Get it from Sports Direct for £9.99

Football Round Disposable Plates

Amazon

The perfect plates for your Euros-themed party - if you're cooking up a storm on the BBQ or loading up on snacks, make sure you do it in football style.

Get them from Amazon for £1.99

Walkers Classic Variety Crisps Box

Amazon

Stock up on snacks for what's sure to be a nail-biting experience for everyone. The last thing you need is to have to pop to the shops mid-game, this handy variety box will have you sorted for the entire night.

Get it from Amazon for £14.00

