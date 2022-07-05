12 best things to buy to celebrate the 2022 Women's European Championship

Get in the Euro 2022 spirit with the best clothing and accessories to kick off an exciting month of football

Kicking off this week at Old Trafford, England takes on Austria to mark the start of a glorious summer of football. It's set to be the biggest women's sporting event in Europe, and with England hosting this year, you'll want to get involved.

With buzz building as the Lionesses prepare to begin the Women's European Championship, we thought we'd take a look at everything you could need to get yourself in the Euro 2022 spirit.

From the official England kit to Euro-themed bunting, we've found the very best the internet has to offer to prepare for an amazing month of football.

Shop: Everything you need to celebrate the Women's Euro 2022

Nike England Euro 2022 Home Kit

Nike

Constructed using a bespoke knit pattern, the England Euro Home Kit will give you a game-ready look for all matches. The eye-catching design also makes for a great piece of memorabilia when the Euros come to an end.

Get the women's shirt and men's shirt from Nike for £74.95

You can also have a look at every Women's Euro 2022 home and away kit that is available to buy now.

Nike Euro 2022 Replica Ball

Nike

Honouring the UEFA Women's Euro, the replica Nike Strike ball has a textured casing with stabilising grooves to help you put the ball right where you want it, perfect if you're looking to brush up on your skills this month.

Get it from Nike for £24.95

'Unsuitable for Females' by Carrie Dunn

Arena Sport

The name of this book is taken from the reason given by the Football Association when it banned women from playing football in 1921. Carrie Dunn gives you a detailed look at that era in time and paints portraits of the trail blazers who built the foundations for today's game.

Get it from Amazon for £11.69

STUDS Euro 2022 Wall Chart

STUDS

A football tournament chart is a must-have for any big event and having one for Euro 2022 is no exception.

Get it from STUDS for £5.00

Euro 2022 Kid's Handbook

Welbeck Children's Books

If you know a child who is just as excited as you for Euro 2022, this is the perfect handbook for them. It includes fun facts and information on all 16 nations taking part, as well as activities and quizzes.

Get it from Amazon for £6.29

Panini Women's UEFA Euro 2022 Sticker Book

Panini

Sticker books are pure nostalgia and another essential for football fans looking to get in on some of the action.

Get it from Amazon for £4.99

Nike England Euro 2022 Away Kit

Nike

Another great shirt to mark the occasion. The Nike England Euro 2022 Away Shirt is another great replica design modelled after what the pros wear on the pitch.

Get it from Nike for £74.95

Nike England Prestige Football

Nike

If you're inspired by the amazing football on the pitch during Euro 2022, this England Prestige football is perfect to support the Lionesses whilst you refine your skills.

Get it from Nike for £20.97

PUMA x LIBERTY FUTURE 1.4 Women's football boots

PUMA x LIBERTY

These boots may be a splurge, but for someone that loves the game, they are one of the few football boots specifically created for women and Euro 2022. The PUMA x Liberty London collection features famous floral and retro-inspired graphics to bring a touch of timeless elegance onto the pitch.

Get them from Puma for 205.00

A Woman's Game by Suzanne Wrack

Guardian Faber Publishing

Not only does Suzanne Wrack write about the history of the women's game, she crucially looks forward to its potential. If you want to know more about women's football from the very beginning to its current state, this is definitely the book for you.

Get it from Amazon for £10.49

Euro 2022 Team Flags Bunting

AhfuLife

If you're planning on hosting a kick-off party or summer Euros BBQ, bunting is essential.

Get it from Amazon for £6.59

Sensio Popcorn Machine

Sensio

Admittedly a popcorn machine is not essential to watch football, but for the potential blockbuster fixtures that Euro 2022 will produce you may need it.

Get it from Amazon for £26.95

