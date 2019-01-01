Warriors fan dies in stampede at Zimbabwe vs. Congo Afcon qualifier

The incident occurred when fans tried to gain entry into the National Sports Stadium to watch their team's crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifier

A Zimbabwean female fan passed away during a stampede outside the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The name of the woman has not been revealed yet. She is reported to have died as fans scrambled to get inside the stadium to watch Zimbabwe take on Congo Brazzaville in the Afcon qualifier.

Zimbabwe went on to beat Congo 2-0 and qualify for 2019, but most of the media only heard about the tragic news after the match.

MORE TO FOLLOW...