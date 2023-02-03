Wolves vs Liverpool: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The Reds have not won any of their last three matches in the top-flight but are up against relegation-threatened Wolves

Liverpool hope to put an end to their three-game winless run in the Premier League on Saturday when they visit struggling Wolves.

The Reds sit ninth in the league after collecting just one point from their last three matches in the top-flight, while Wolves are sitting just outside of the relegation zone despite their slight improvement recently.

Wolves vs Liverpool latest odds

Liverpool are the favourites to win this game despite their disappointing run at odds of 17/20 (1.85) with bet365.

The home team are the outsiders to win at odds of 3/1 (4.00) with the draw set at 14/5 (3.80).

Wolves vs Liverpool first goal scorer odds

Mohamed Salah is the favourite to get the opening goal of this game at odds of 9/2 (5.50) while Darwin Nunez is available at 5/1 (6.00).

Raul Jimenez is the home team's lowest-priced player to break the deadlock at 7/1 (8.00) and Diego Costa is 8/1 (9.00).

Wolves vs Liverpool preview

Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino and Virgil van Dijk are still out for Liverpool though Jurgen Klopp says they are making progress and could return soon.

Ibrahima Konate, meanwhile, picked up a muscle injury in their recent defeat against Brighton and will also miss this match.

Mohamed Salah is will make his 200th appearance for the Anfield side this weekend but the Egypt star has failed to score in his last four matches.

Jurgen Klopp is confident he will be back in the goals soon, saying: "It's like strikers are, all of them - when it's going well, it's going well. In the other moments, when you have to go through these periods, I don't think it is a massive difference."

Wolves vs Liverpool tips and predictions

These teams played out a low-scoring game in the FA Cup recently and that could be the outcome again, so backing under 2.5 goals at odds of 1/1 (2.00) looks a good bet.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

