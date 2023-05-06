Wolves vs Aston Villa: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch Wolves against Aston Villa in the Premier League in the UK as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wolves will face Aston Villa next in the Premier League at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday. The visitors are only five points behind fifth-placed Liverpool and will be hoping to mount a late challenge for the European spots. The hosts, on the other hand, will be looking to string together wins to stay clear of the drop zone and climb up the table.

Wolves will be confident taking up Villa's challenge in front of their home crowd as they have won their last three home fixtures. They have suffered two defeats in their last three matches, and both of them were away from home.

Aston Villa's 11-match unbeaten run came to an end with a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester United in their previous outing. With the team set to face Tottenham, Liverpool and Brighton after their clash against Wolves, eighth-placed Villa have a difficult yet realistic chance of climbing higher up the standings.

Wolves vs Aston Villa kick-off time

Game: Wolves vs Aston Villa Date: May 6, 2023 Kick-off: 3pm BST Venue: Molineux Stadium

It will kick off at 3pm BST in the UK.

How to watch Wolves vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

Country TV channel Live stream UK N/A N/A

Fans in the United Kingdom won't be able to enjoy the game on TV since it kicks off at 3pm BST. However, both clubs will provide match updates on their respective apps, with live radio commentary available for the full 90 minutes. The match highlights will be up on the clubs' Youtube channels several hours after the end of the game.

Team news

Wolves team news & squad

Wolves will be without Chiquinho and Sasa Kalajdzic who are long-term absentees at the club and will take no part in the game against Aston Villa.

Nelson Semedo was forced off in the previous game due to a knee problem and his participation on Saturday will be doubtful. On a more positive note, Boubacar Traore has recovered from his injury but this game could come too soon for his return.

Diego Costa will hope to link up with Matheus Cunha again in the final third after the latter was dropped in Wolves' heavy 6-0 defeat against Brighton.

Wolves possible XI: Sa; Collins, Dawson, Kilman, Bueno; Hwang, Neves, Lemina, Sarabia; Cunha, Costa

Position Players Goalkeepers Sa, Bentley, Moulden Defenders Collins, Kilman, Dawson, Toti, Ait-Nouri, Jonny, Bueno, Semedo Midfielders Ruben Neves, Lemina,, Hodge, Nunes, Gomes, Moutinho, Podence, Sarabia Forwards Neto, Cunha, Jimenez, Hwang, Costa, A. Traore

Aston Villa team news & squad

After recovering from their respective injuries and returning to training, Matty Cash, Boubacar Kamara, Philippe Coutinho and Leon Bailey are likely to return to the matchday squad against Wolves.

Boss Unai Emery's lineups have been unchanged for four consecutive games now but he may finally opt to bring in fresh legs following their defeat against Manchester United in the last game. The likes of Lucas Digne, Diego Carlos and Bertrand Traore will be pushing for a spot in the starting lineup.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Young, Konsa, Mings, Moreno; Dendoncker, Luiz; McGinn, Buendia, Ramsey; Watkins

Position Players Goalkeepers Martinez, Olsen, Steer Defenders Sinisalo, Carlos, Mings, Konsa, Chambers, Digne, Moreno, Young Midfielders Dendoncker, Luiz, McGinn, Ramsey, Sanson, Buendia Forwards Watkins, Duran, Traore

Head-to-head record

Date Result Competition December 2022 Villa 1-1 Wolves Premier League July 2021 Wolves 2-1 Villa Premier League February 2020 Villa 2-3 Wolves Premier League December 2019 Villa 0-0 Wolves Premier League January 2019 Wolves 0-1 Villa Premier League

