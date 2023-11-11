Wolves vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Premier League game today

How to watch the Premier League match between Wolves and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tottenham will be looking to put the pressure back on Manchester City in the early Premier League title race when they take on Wolves at Molineux on Saturday.

A nine-man Spurs side lost their unbeaten run in the league as they were outclassed 4-1 by Chelsea last weekend, while Gary O'Neil's men continue their mid-table battle following a 2-1 loss at Sheffield United the last time out.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Wolves vs Tottenham kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 11, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm GMT Venue: Molineux Stadium

The Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur will be played at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm GMT on November 11 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Wolves vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Wolves team news

Pedro Neto isn't to return until around November end, with Joe Hodge and Hugo Bueno also ruled out through their respective injuries.

O'Niel may think of bringing in Boubacar Traore for a bit of defensive stability, but otherwise, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde is likely to replace Tommy Doyle in the XI.

Wolves possible XI: Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Toti; Hwang, Lemina, Bellegarde, Ait-Nouri; Cunha, Kalajdzic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sa, Sarkic, King Defenders: Kilman, S. Bueno, Toti, Dawson, Ait-Nouri, Otto, Semedo, Doherty Midfielders: Lemina, Traore, Gomes, Bellegarde, Doyle, Jordao Forwards: Cunha, Kalajdzic, Silva, Hwang, Sarabia, Gonzalez, Fraser

Tottenham team news

Of the two sent off against Chelsea, Destiny Udogie is set to serve a one-game ban but Cristian Romero will be out for three games.

Micky van de Ven picked up a hamstring problem in the same game, while James Maddison emerged as a doubt with an ankle issue.

The fresh concerns are in addition to all of Hugo Lloris, Manor Solomon, Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon and Alfie Whiteman already being unavailable.

Spurs boss Ange Postocoglou may also be forced to field youngster Ashley Phillips in the XI in case Ben Davies fails his fitness test.

Meanwhile, Richarlison has revealed plans to undergo surgery to solve pelvic a problem.

Tottenham possible XI: Vicario; Porro, Dier, Phillips, Royal; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Johnson; Son.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicario, Forster, Austin Defenders: Dier, Phillips, Davies, Porro, Emerson Midfielders: Skipp, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Bissouma, Sarr, Maddison, Lo Celso, Kulusevski Forwards: Son, Gil, Veliz, Johnson

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 4, 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League August 20, 2022 Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers Premier League February 13, 2022 Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers Premier League September 22, 2021 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-2 (2-3 pen.) Tottenham Hotspur Carabao Cup August 22, 2021 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League

Useful links